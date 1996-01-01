Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Atelier Central Arquitectos
Arquitetos em Lisboa
    ATELIER CENTRAL (AC) was founded in 1996 by José Martinez Silva, the company’s CEO and main leader Architect, graduated from the Faculty of Architecture of the Technical University of Lisbon (FAUTL) in 1989. The office works internationally, designing and developing projects in numerous areas, such as housing, hotels and resorts, industrial, public buildings, corporate design, schools, healthcare, sports and leisure, offices and retail, building consulting and urban planning.  With a team of 12 wide ranged skilled architects and designers, AC also works with a professional specialized team in engineering, finances and management, international relations, marketing, communication and administrative support.

     In 1997, Architect Miguel Beleza became AC’s Senior Partner, and in 2001-2009, alongside with José Martinez, founded ATMB13, a Company specialized in corporate design. During the 8 year practice, ATMB13 worked with several brands, such as Audi, Volkswagen, Škoda, Bentley and Lamborghini. Miguel Beleza left AC partnership/cooperation in 2014, and in the same year José Martinez joined forces with Architect Paulo Cirne (CEO of ATLISBON - Architecture for Tomorrow) and created ATCENTRAL Group, in a perspective of sustained internationalization based on various partnerships with other companies.   Specialized in brand design, AC has been working as a corporate design consultant for General Motors Portugal since the 1990’s . The accumulated experience and received training allowed it to increase and strengthen its presence in such an aggressive market, currently working for BMW Group, Opel, Chevrolet, Volkswagen, Audi, Škoda, Citroën, Peugeot, Mitsubishi and Honda.   Each challenge is faced with enthusiasm and responsibility, irrespective of its purpose or dimension. Driven and inspired by values of excellence, the office always tries to make the creative process as participative as it can be, engaging customers and all other parties involved, so that everyone works together as a whole. The design process is supposed to achieve a consistent idea, always respecting the location, surroundings and history. It must have its own identity, without forgetting the creative and intelligent management of the available resources, in order to meet budget and schedule.   AC’s experience covers a wide range of architectural formats, such as:   - Schools – Josefa de Óbidos (Lisbon), Vergílio Ferreira (Lisbon) and Montemor-o-Velho schools; and Bicesse kindergarten (Cascais); - Housing – houses in Paço de Arcos, house in Azeitão and house in Torres Vedras; - Health equipment and lodging.    AC has won several international competitions and important awards, such as Valmor Award 2011 and Conde de Oeiras Award 1999. With numerous publications in highly acclaimed magazines, the built portfolio includes schools; hotels; factories; automotive facilities; healthcare facilities; offices; apartments; and private houses in Germany, England, Spain, Angola and Mozambique.

    Serviços
    • Arquitectura
    • Design
    • Decoração
    • Arquitectura de Interiores
    Áreas servidas
    Portugal
    Prémios
    • 2014
    • VALMOR Prize ex-aequo 2011
    • Escola Secundária Vergílio Ferreira
    • 2010
    • Selected for the exhibition “Let´s Talk About Houses” for the Lisbon Architecture Trienal with House in Azeitão. 
    • Alpine Club in Ingolstadt, Germany. With Jürgen Fahdt. Competition, First Prize.
    • 2009
    • Bauhaus Lab in Marseille, France. With CR Studio, NYC. Competition, Honourable Mention.
    • 2008
    • BIAU VI nominated project with House in Azeitão
    • Habitar Portugal 2006/2008, selected project, House in Azeitão.
    • 2007
    • Nominated for the Secil Prize of Architecture with the House in Azeitão.
    • Audi Forum, London. Competition, First Prize.
    • 2006
    • Secil Award 2006. Project for Quinta dos Fóios House, Lot 55 in Azeitão. Nominee project.
    • 2003
    • Project for a day nursery and kindergarten, in Bicesse, Estoril (Lisbon, Portugal). 1st place. 
    • 2001
    • Project for Europan 6 International Competition, Architectural Dynamics and New Urbanity. Proposal for the Urban Area of Setúbal – Bairro de Santos Nicolau. Pre-Selected.
    • 2000
    • Project for the new facilities of the “Instituto de Informática e Estatística da Segurança Social – IIESS” and “Inatel”, in “Parcela 1.06.2.4, PP1, Parque Expo”, Lisbon. Competition. 4th place.
    • 1999
    • “Conde de Oeiras” Architecture Municipality Award (council of “Oeiras”). Project for the local Culture Centre located in “Pedreira Italiana – Oeiras”.1st place.
    • 1998
    • Entreposto building facades remodeling , Cabo Ruivo, in Lisbon. Competition. 2nd place.
    • 1991
    • Project for the new facilities of the “Instituto Superior de Ciências Sociais e Politicas” (Superior Institute of Social and Political Sciences) located in the University Campus in “Ajuda” – Lisbon. Competition. 4th place.
    • Project for for the Monument to the Overseas Territory Fighter – Belém – Lisbon. Competition. 4th place.
    • 1990
    • Project for the new facilities of the Superior Institute of Economy and Management (Instituto Superior de Economia e Gestão (I.S.E.G.).Competition. 3rd place.
    • Project for the rehabilitation of the Castle Wall located in Óbidos . Ideas Competition. 3rd place.
    • 1988
    • Project for the Renovation of the Tejo River Banks. Competition. Honorary mention. 
    • Project for the renovation and enlargement of the Museum House of Verdades de Faria (original architectural project by Raul Lino) located in Estoril. Competition. 1st place.
    • Mostrar tudo os 60 prémios
    Endereço
    Rua Ricardo Espírito Santo, nº9 cv. dta.
    1200-790 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-213931240 www.ateliercentral.pt
    Propriedade legal

    © All photographs by FG+SG Architectural Photography. All rights reserved.

    All works, words, and images are copyrighted by Atelier Central Arquitectos. These low resolution images are for viewing purposes only. It is illegal to save, reproduce or distribute any of the images in any way.  If you are interested in the publication or use of an image please contact Atelier Central Arquitectos.

