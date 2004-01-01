Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

S3 Arquitectos
Arquitetos em Lisboa
    S3 ARQUITECTOS is an architectural office founded in 2004 by Bernardo
    Daupiás Alves and Marco Braizinha, joining to this architectural team Hugo Azevedo in 2017.

    Working in the various stages that compose the architectural process, from the initial sketch to the completion of each of the projects, S3 ARQUITECTOS presents itself as a multidisciplinary team, developing projects in different areas, such as urban rehabilitation, hotels and restaurants, equipment, housing and services.

    Regardless the scale of each of the projects developed, we seek answers that fit within the current themes, such as sustainability and the ecological framework, contextualizing and integrating specific solutions for each project.

    S3 ARQUITECTOS is characterized by its involvement and dynamism since the first moment, searching in the varied projects developed in Portugal or abroad over the last years, a coherence in the architectural language used, working each project as a unique and singular project.

    Serviços
    Arquitectura
    Áreas servidas
    Portugal e Lisboa
    Endereço
    Av. Infante SAnto 66F
    1350-180 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-215837394 www.s3arquitectos.com

    Avaliações

    Mélania Sanso
    há mais de 1 ano
