S3 ARQUITECTOS is an architectural office founded in 2004 by Bernardo

Daupiás Alves and Marco Braizinha, joining to this architectural team Hugo Azevedo in 2017.

Working in the various stages that compose the architectural process, from the initial sketch to the completion of each of the projects, S3 ARQUITECTOS presents itself as a multidisciplinary team, developing projects in different areas, such as urban rehabilitation, hotels and restaurants, equipment, housing and services.

Regardless the scale of each of the projects developed, we seek answers that fit within the current themes, such as sustainability and the ecological framework, contextualizing and integrating specific solutions for each project.

S3 ARQUITECTOS is characterized by its involvement and dynamism since the first moment, searching in the varied projects developed in Portugal or abroad over the last years, a coherence in the architectural language used, working each project as a unique and singular project.