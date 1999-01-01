Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

OPERA I DESIGN MATTERS
Arquitetos em Lisboa
Projetos

    PAÇO DO DUQUE BUILDINGS LISBON
    PAÇO DO DUQUE BUILDINGS LISBON, OPERA I DESIGN MATTERS OPERA I DESIGN MATTERS Casas clássicas
    PAÇO DO DUQUE BUILDINGS LISBON, OPERA I DESIGN MATTERS OPERA I DESIGN MATTERS Casas clássicas
    PAÇO DO DUQUE BUILDINGS LISBON
    QUINTA DOS POMBAIS HOUSE
    QUINTA DOS POMBAIS HOUSE, OPERA I DESIGN MATTERS OPERA I DESIGN MATTERS Casas modernas Pedra
    QUINTA DOS POMBAIS HOUSE, OPERA I DESIGN MATTERS OPERA I DESIGN MATTERS Casas modernas Madeira
    QUINTA DOS POMBAIS HOUSE

    The OPERA Design Matters is an Architecture office  with seat in Lisbon, and 25 years of experience in projects in the scope of high complexity Architecture and Urbanism, more specifically International Exhibitions, Hospitals, Auditoriums, Hotels and Tourism facilities, Laboratories, Office Buildings and Residential Buildings, Manufacturing Facilities, Large Commercial Surfaces, Strategic Plans and Spatial Planning.

    Besides the seat in Lisbon, there are companies set under this brand in Luanda and Maputo, as well as a studio dedicated to graphic production in Madrid and delegations in Brazil and Singapore. The Opera Knowledge has been implanted in the USA (Houston), a structure which congregates several specialization and consulting units that range from Health (Healthcare Planning), Mobility and Transports, Facilities for Energy production and manipulation (Electric and Hydrocarbons) to Environmental Design.

    Serviços
    Architecture Planing and Design
    Áreas servidas
    Endereço
    Rua Projectada à Rua 3, Edifício A, 3º A
    1900-796 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-218621110 WWW.OPERA-PROJECTS.COM
    Propriedade legal

    IOPM Africa, LDA

