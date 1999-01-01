The OPERA Design Matters is an Architecture office with seat in Lisbon, and 25 years of experience in projects in the scope of high complexity Architecture and Urbanism, more specifically International Exhibitions, Hospitals, Auditoriums, Hotels and Tourism facilities, Laboratories, Office Buildings and Residential Buildings, Manufacturing Facilities, Large Commercial Surfaces, Strategic Plans and Spatial Planning.

Besides the seat in Lisbon, there are companies set under this brand in Luanda and Maputo, as well as a studio dedicated to graphic production in Madrid and delegations in Brazil and Singapore. The Opera Knowledge has been implanted in the USA (Houston), a structure which congregates several specialization and consulting units that range from Health (Healthcare Planning), Mobility and Transports, Facilities for Energy production and manipulation (Electric and Hydrocarbons) to Environmental Design.