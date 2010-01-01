Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

TERNULLOMELO Architects
Arquitetos em Lisboa
Avaliações (3)
    Just Cuore
    TERNULLOMELO ARCHITECTS is a Lisbon-based architectural practice founded in 2006 by Chiara Ternullo and Pedro Teixeira de Melo. Following a long term collaboration, the studio has since then been not only involved in several competitions, but have also worked on projects for public and private clients, mostly in Italy and Portugal. Its work has been awarded several prizes such as the first prize in both the Marceddi and Santa Caterina dei Pittinuri Costeras international architecture competitions; the first prize in International ideas competition for the restoration and reuse of Nogarole Rocca's fortress and adjoining park; the third prize in the Service Areas for Expo 2015 international architecture competition; the third prize in Ischia's Aragonese Castle Cathedral spatial reconfiguration international competition.

    TERNULLOMELO has also been included in the 2010 edition of the New Italian Blood TOP 10 of under 36 italian architects.

    Lisboa
    1st Prize International ideas competition Make Urban Renewal- Portalegre, Marvão and Sousel, Portugal3rd Prize International ideas competition for the Architectural Design of the Service Areas at Expo 2015 – Milan, Italy1st Prize International ideas competition for the restoration and reuse of the Rocca historic building and the adjoining park – Nogarole Rocca, ItalyHonorable Mention Lisbon Architecture Triennale's Norte/Sul – Arquitectura contemporânea em diálogo exhibition project – Lisbon, Portugal3rd Prize International ideas competition for the spatial reconfiguration of the Cathedral of Ischia's Aragonese Castle – Ischia, Italy1st Prize Costeras – Santa Caterina dei Pittinuri, Italy1st Prize Costeras – Marceddi, Italy2010 New Italian Blood TOP 10 of under 36 italian architects
    LX Factory Rua Rodrigues Faria 103 Edifício I, piso 1, sala 1.01 F
    1300-501 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-210534355 www.ternullomelo.com

