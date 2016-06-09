Architecture TOTE SER is an architecture studio which design, improves and makes profitable urban refurbishment projects.





Mission

Create an urban quality of life for the investor or the resident. Our architecture is based on three concepts:

Profitability

Refurbishes buildings to generate profitability.

Valorization

Tries to keep the maximum past memories to valorize buildings in time and turn them more profitable.

Satisfaction

Privileges space harmony and welfare for the user and the investor.