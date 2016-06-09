Architecture TOTE SER is an architecture studio which design, improves and makes profitable urban refurbishment projects.
Mission
Create an urban quality of life for the investor or the resident. Our architecture is based on three concepts:
Profitability
Refurbishes buildings to generate profitability.
Valorization
Tries to keep the maximum past memories to valorize buildings in time and turn them more profitable.
Satisfaction
Privileges space harmony and welfare for the user and the investor.
- Serviços
- Investimentos Imobiliários
- Projetos de Arquitetura
- Rentabilização do Património Imobiliário
- Gestão de Ativos Imobiliários
- Áreas servidas
- Portugal
- Europa
- África
- Ásia
- América do Norte e América Latina
- Endereço
Avenida Miguel Bombarda, 36 – 12A
1050-165 Lisboa
Portugal
+351-916116632 www.toteser.com