Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
Architecture TOTE SER
Arquitetos em Lisboa
Visão geral 15Projetos (15) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (0)
Estatísticas
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Estatísticas Premium
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil

Projetos

Novo projeto
Moradia na Cidade da Praia, Architecture TOTE SER Architecture TOTE SER Moradias
Moradia na Cidade da Praia, Architecture TOTE SER Architecture TOTE SER Moradias
Moradia na Cidade da Praia, Architecture TOTE SER Architecture TOTE SER Moradias
+5
Moradia na Cidade da Praia
Moradia V4, Architecture TOTE SER Architecture TOTE SER
Moradia V4, Architecture TOTE SER Architecture TOTE SER
Moradia V4, Architecture TOTE SER Architecture TOTE SER
+7
Moradia V4
Edifício Residencial em Alcântara, Architecture TOTE SER Architecture TOTE SER
Edifício Residencial em Alcântara, Architecture TOTE SER Architecture TOTE SER
Edifício Residencial em Alcântara, Architecture TOTE SER Architecture TOTE SER
+7
Edifício Residencial em Alcântara
Moradia Charmosa no Ribatejo, Architecture TOTE SER Architecture TOTE SER
Moradia Charmosa no Ribatejo, Architecture TOTE SER Architecture TOTE SER
Moradia Charmosa no Ribatejo, Architecture TOTE SER Architecture TOTE SER
+4
Moradia Charmosa no Ribatejo
Edifício Residencial em Lisboa, Architecture TOTE SER Architecture TOTE SER
Edifício Residencial em Lisboa, Architecture TOTE SER Architecture TOTE SER
Edifício Residencial em Lisboa, Architecture TOTE SER Architecture TOTE SER
+2
Edifício Residencial em Lisboa
Edifício Avenidas Novas, Architecture TOTE SER Architecture TOTE SER Habitações multifamiliares
Edifício Avenidas Novas, Architecture TOTE SER Architecture TOTE SER Salas de jantar modernas
Edifício Avenidas Novas, Architecture TOTE SER Architecture TOTE SER Salas de estar modernas
+2
Edifício Avenidas Novas
Mostrar todos os 15 projetos

Architecture TOTE SER is an architecture studio which design, improves and makes profitable urban refurbishment projects.


Mission

Create an urban quality of life for the investor or the resident. Our architecture is based on three concepts:

Profitability

Refurbishes buildings to generate profitability.

Valorization

Tries to keep the maximum past memories to valorize buildings in time and turn them more profitable.

Satisfaction

Privileges space harmony and welfare for the user and the investor.

Serviços
  • Investimentos Imobiliários
  • Projetos de Arquitetura
  • Rentabilização do Património Imobiliário
  • Gestão de Ativos Imobiliários
Áreas servidas
  • Portugal
  • Europa
  • África
  • Ásia
  • América do Norte e América Latina
Endereço
Avenida Miguel Bombarda, 36 – 12A
1050-165 Lisboa
Portugal
+351-916116632 www.toteser.com
    Add SEO element