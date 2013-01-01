Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
Vítor Leal Barros Architecture
Arquitetos em Porto, Portugal
Visão geral 24Projetos (24) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil

Projetos

Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • Igreja do Divino Salvador | Divino Salvador Church | Freamunde, Paços de Ferreira, Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Casas minimalistas
    Igreja do Divino Salvador | Divino Salvador Church | Freamunde, Paços de Ferreira, Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Casas minimalistas
    Igreja do Divino Salvador | Divino Salvador Church | Freamunde, Paços de Ferreira, Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Casas minimalistas
    +24
    Igreja do Divino Salvador | Divino Salvador Church | Freamunde, Paços de Ferreira
    Casa-Atelier em Santa Catarina | Santa Catarina House-Atelier | Porto, Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Quartos minimalistas
    Casa-Atelier em Santa Catarina | Santa Catarina House-Atelier | Porto, Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Quartos minimalistas
    Casa-Atelier em Santa Catarina | Santa Catarina House-Atelier | Porto, Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Closets minimalistas
    +16
    Casa-Atelier em Santa Catarina | Santa Catarina House-Atelier | Porto
    Basilio's Caffé, Vila Verde, Braga, Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Espaços de restauração minimalistas
    Basilio's Caffé, Vila Verde, Braga, Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Espaços de restauração minimalistas
    Basilio's Caffé, Vila Verde, Braga, Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Espaços de restauração minimalistas
    +8
    Basilio's Caffé, Vila Verde, Braga
    Casa em Lavra | Lavra House | Lavra, Matosinhos, Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Casas minimalistas
    Casa em Lavra | Lavra House | Lavra, Matosinhos, Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Casas minimalistas
    Casa em Lavra | Lavra House | Lavra, Matosinhos, Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Casas minimalistas
    +12
    Casa em Lavra | Lavra House | Lavra, Matosinhos
    Loja LBS Lifestyle, Póvoa de Varzim, Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Stands de automóveis modernos
    Loja LBS Lifestyle, Póvoa de Varzim, Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Stands de automóveis modernos
    Loja LBS Lifestyle, Póvoa de Varzim, Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Stands de automóveis modernos
    +19
    Loja LBS Lifestyle, Póvoa de Varzim
    Loja LBS Lifestyle, Guimarães, Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Stands de automóveis modernos
    Loja LBS Lifestyle, Guimarães, Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Stands de automóveis modernos
    Loja LBS Lifestyle, Guimarães, Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Stands de automóveis modernos
    +10
    Loja LBS Lifestyle, Guimarães
    Mostrar todos os 24 projetos

    Vítor Leal Barros understands architecture as a multidisciplinary activity capable of bringing together in one project all the economic, social and historical issues of a specific site. In his work he is focused and committed to the search of different approaches and creative directions in the field of architecture, using the design practice with a more sustainable and strategic view, while creating his own particular architectural identity. He believes that all the great architecture pieces that history has brought to present, need a time ‘to breath’, a time for reflection, not only in the comprehension and understanding of the architectural object itself, but also, and most important, in the whole designing process. As the world goes digital and fast, almost running over the biological human time, he is aiming to go against the flow, embracing a time to listen and to be listened, in the search of a more pleasant, open and solid relationship with clients. For Vítor Leal Barros architecture is a powerful discipline which enhances greatly the quality of human life, if it is used with responsibility, critical thought and strongly conscientious of urban and environmental issues. In his opinion the architectural object should not be an exhibitionism act, but rather a balanced product between observation, rational thinking, sustainable actions and poetic feel.​

    Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Studio

    Serviços
    Arquitectura
    Áreas servidas
    Porto e Portugal
    Prémios
    • Vítor Leal Barros as been awarded in several international architectural competitions such as the 'Piraeus Cultural Coast Masterplan and Museum of Underwater Antiquities', Athens, Greece (Piraeus Port Authority SA) with the 1st Honourable Mention (2013) and the ‘Caffe Aroma’s Competition’, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with the 1st Honourable Mention (2014).
    • In 2012, Santa Catarina’s House was awarded with the prize ‘Respect for Architecture’ by the Portuguese College of Architects (OA-SRN).
    Endereço
    Rua de Santa Catarina, nº678
    4000-446 Porto, Portugal
    Portugal
    +351-220937444 www.vitorlealbarros.com
      Add SEO element