Maison Valentina
Designers de casa de banho em Porto
    Ready to Publish | Art for the Bath: Crochet Washbasin

    Maison Valentina represents a unique design concept in the luxury bathroom market. 

    Made with pure love, Maison Valentina’s collection is capable of turning any dream bathroom into a reality.  We are able to furnish the bathroom division with an exquisite selection of high-end bathtubs, washbasins, mirrors, lighting and case goods made with the ﬁnest selection of materials like brass, marble, wood, glass blended with the extraordinary handwork technique of our artisans and always connected to the contemporary design.  Our aim is to offer comfort and luxury keeping an exclusive and bold design!

    Endereço
    Rua Particular de Regueirais nº 33
    4435-379 Porto
    Portugal
    +351-914925846 www.maisonvalentina.net
