Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
doisarquitectos . Alexandre e Costa
Arquitetos em Aveiro
Visão geral 2Projetos (2) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (5)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil

Projetos

Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • Casa Duarte, doisarquitectos . Alexandre e Costa doisarquitectos . Alexandre e Costa
    Casa Duarte, doisarquitectos . Alexandre e Costa doisarquitectos . Alexandre e Costa Salas de estar modernas
    Casa Duarte, doisarquitectos . Alexandre e Costa doisarquitectos . Alexandre e Costa Casas rústicas
    +2
    Casa Duarte
    Casa da Patela, doisarquitectos . Alexandre e Costa doisarquitectos . Alexandre e Costa Casas modernas
    Casa da Patela, doisarquitectos . Alexandre e Costa doisarquitectos . Alexandre e Costa Casas modernas
    Casa da Patela, doisarquitectos . Alexandre e Costa doisarquitectos . Alexandre e Costa Salas de estar modernas
    +6
    Casa da Patela

    Considered as an innovative company, the doisarquitectos takes a new approach to Architecture, Design, human relations, partnerships and technological innovation. Guided by these motivations, doisarquitectos continues to show that rationality  design, creativity and practicality can coexist in the same drawing.

    The doisarquitectos office is led by the Architects Cátia Alexandre and Nuno Diogo Costa, who provide services in Architecture, Engineering, Design, Urban Planning, Interior, Consulting, Coordination and Work Supervision and Architectural Photography. Visit us, and discover what doisarquitectos can do for you!

    Serviços
    • Architecture
    • Engineering
    • urban design
    • consulting
    • Design
    • Architectural Photography
    • Interior Design
    Áreas servidas
    worldwide e Aveiro
    Endereço
    largo Dr Jaime Magalhaes Lima n.º2
    3800-275 Aveiro
    Portugal
    +351-910002022 www.doisarquitectos.com

    Avaliações

    Sofia Sousa
    há mais de 3 anos
    Pedro Patrício
    há mais de 1 ano
    Michael Moreira
    há mais de 2 anos
    Mostrar todas as 5 avaliações
      Add SEO element