Traço M – Arquitectura
Arquitetos em Lousada
Avaliações
    Indústria de Calçado "Villaggio Shoes"
    Casa "RM"
    Loja de Vestuário - "SMK"
    Casa "AP"
    Loja de Informática "N'Soluções"
    Sala de Convívio "PM"
    A Traço M, é um Gabinete de Arquitectura, sedeado em Lousada, no distrito do Porto.


    Temos todos os serviços que dizem respeito à área de Arquitectura, (Levantamentos Topográficos, Engenharia, Renderização 3D, Cadernos de Encargos e Fiscalização de Obra), Consultoria, Certificação Energética e Acústica, Avaliação Imobiliária e Construção Civil.


    Trabalhamos para todo o país e estrangeiro.


    Peça-nos o seu orçamento grátis sem compromisso.

    Traço M is an Architectural Office based in Lousada, Porto.


    We have all the services that concern the area of Architecture, (Topographic Surveys, Engineering, 3D Rendering, Contract Documents (book of specifications) and Construction Inspection), Consulting, Energy and Acoustic Certification, Real Estate Evaluation and Civil Construction.


    We work for the whole country and also abroad.


    Ask us for a budget for free and without any obligation.

    Serviços
    Arquitectura engenharia Consultoria e Construção
    Áreas servidas
    Arquitectura Lousada
    Endereço
    Rua de Santo António, Edifício LousaCentro, 2º piso, Sala 18
    4620-651 Lousada
    Portugal
    +351-911953528 traco-m-arquitectura.webnode.pt
