A Traço M, é um Gabinete de Arquitectura, sedeado em Lousada, no distrito do Porto.





Temos todos os serviços que dizem respeito à área de Arquitectura, (Levantamentos Topográficos, Engenharia, Renderização 3D, Cadernos de Encargos e Fiscalização de Obra), Consultoria, Certificação Energética e Acústica, Avaliação Imobiliária e Construção Civil.





Trabalhamos para todo o país e estrangeiro.





Peça-nos o seu orçamento grátis sem compromisso.

Traço M is an Architectural Office based in Lousada, Porto.





We have all the services that concern the area of Architecture, (Topographic Surveys, Engineering, 3D Rendering, Contract Documents (book of specifications) and Construction Inspection), Consulting, Energy and Acoustic Certification, Real Estate Evaluation and Civil Construction.





We work for the whole country and also abroad.





Ask us for a budget for free and without any obligation.