Hugobarbosa.com
Paisagistas de interiores em Paços De Ferreira
    Hugo Barbosa Furniture is a Portuguese brand.
    We develop unique pieces, exclusively hand made, with high quality standards. Each piece is a bold interpretation of our past and present, adjusting them to the new market trends.

    Hugo Barbosa redefine standards of elegance and refinement through an innovative design and quality of materials. Hugo Barbosa creates unique pieces, timeless, inspired by the art of woodworking.

    Serviços
    Mobiliário. Decoração de interiores.
    Áreas servidas
    Paços de Ferreira
    Endereço
    4595-415 Paços De Ferreira
    Portugal
    +351-918240884 www.hugobarbosa.com
