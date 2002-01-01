Arquitectura Sensível is a bio architecture studio based at Arts & Crafts Center Casa da Senhora Aninhas, in the historic center of Guimarães, Northern Portugal.

In our bio- architectural practice which includes reconstruction, interior remodeling, new construction and furniture design, we use the principles of geobiology, a field in which we are also consultants.

Valuing the multidisciplinary team work, we often develop projects and objects in colaboration with skilled artisans, artists and the best craftsmen to create and produce high quality products using the best portuguese materials.

We work acording to the principles of the bau biologie promoting the construction of an ecologic, healthy and socialy responsible environment.

We claim for the Integration of the Arts!