As an independent worker, I see in the current social situation, another challenge to be overcome by the countless and wide range of independent workers who act responsibly in their respective professions.

Thus, and in architecture, the responsibility has to be doubled, as we have to look at the world and see what can still be changed. it is not a matter of changing buildings or remodeling old things, but changing mentalities with ideas that can be renewing of living and inhabiting the environment where we are inserted

I AM THE PENCIL OF MY CREATIVITY, by Carlos Amorim Faria Arquitecto