Carlos Amorim Faria, Arquitecto
Arquitetos em Custóias, Portugal
    ENTREVISTA - GESTÃO EMPRESARIAL
    ENTREVISTA - GESTÃO EMPRESARIAL
    +2
    remodelação de andar | pormenor de cozinha
    Restauro de uma ruína - 2019
    Estudo para uma moradia de condomínio
    Remodelação / Transformação de uma loja
    Escritório de condomínios
    As an independent worker, I see in the current social situation, another challenge to be overcome by the countless and wide range of independent workers who act responsibly in their respective professions.

    Thus, and in architecture, the responsibility has to be doubled, as we have to look at the world and see what can still be changed. it is not a matter of changing buildings or remodeling old things, but changing mentalities with ideas that can be renewing of living and inhabiting the environment where we are inserted

    I AM THE PENCIL OF MY CREATIVITY, by Carlos Amorim Faria Arquitecto

    Serviços
    • Projectosde Arquitectura
    • Design de Mobiliário
    • Remodelação
    • Consultadoria
    Áreas servidas
    Porto, Matosinhos, e Portugal
    Endereço
    Rua de S. Gens 3378 Loja D
    4460 – 814 Custóias, Portugal
    Portugal
    +351-916622504 www.carlosamorimfaria.pt
