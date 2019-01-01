Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

itsk.studio | K. properties
Arquitetos de interiores em Lisboa, Portugal
Projetos

    Since 2015, we develop and rethink all kind of interior design projects, and remodel them into contemporary, high quality homes, all the while respecting the soul of the original building.


    We strongly believe in sustainability and sustainable design, therefore we are always researching, sourcing and educating ourselves to do better.


    Over the years we hunted and found several properties for our clients and

    got them the help they needed for the renovation of their projects.


    We are your perfect partner with our extensive network of real estate agents, local suppliers and artisans for marble, tiles, wood and other craftmanship.


    Available in PT | FR | EN | NL



    Serviços
    • Propertyhunting
    • Interiordesign
    • Propertydevelopment
    • Interiorarchitecture
    • Homestaging
    • Golden Visa
    Áreas servidas
    Lisboa e Portugal
    Endereço
    Rua Afonso Domingues 13
    1170-001 Lisboa, Portugal
    Portugal
    +351-965306193 www.itsk.studio
