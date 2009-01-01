Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

KWY.studio
Arquitetos em Lisbon, Portugal
Avaliações (0)
    Planos de Fuga
    Planos de Fuga, KWY.studio KWY.studio Espaços de restauração minimalistas Ferro/Aço Cinzento
    Planos de Fuga, KWY.studio KWY.studio Espaços de restauração minimalistas Ferro/Aço Cinzento
    +6
    Planos de Fuga
    Origin
    Origin, KWY.studio KWY.studio Espaços de restauração minimalistas Ferro/Aço Amarelo
    Origin, KWY.studio KWY.studio Espaços de restauração minimalistas Ferro/Aço Amarelo
    +5
    Origin
    Desert X AlUla Visitor Centre
    Desert X AlUla Visitor Centre, KWY.studio KWY.studio Espaços de restauração minimalistas Betão Branco
    Desert X AlUla Visitor Centre, KWY.studio KWY.studio Espaços de restauração minimalistas Betão Branco
    +8
    Desert X AlUla Visitor Centre

    KWY.studio is a multidisciplinary platform investigating the nature of collaboration within the context of specific projects. Founded in 2009 by architects Ben Allen and Ricardo Gomes in Berlin, and curator and editor James Bae in Los Angeles, KWY’s projects are collaborations between the principals and invited specialists. Recent collaborators include artists, writers, curators, educators, designers and other architects. With few initial preconceptions, each project begins with dialogue and analysis between the collaborators. This process-oriented methodology often leads to diverse thoughts that are otherwise unexpected and unimaginable.

    Áreas servidas
    Lisbon e Portugal
    Endereço
    Travessa do Conde de Avintes 1
    1100-155 Lisbon, Portugal
    Portugal
    +351-914578042 www.kwy.studio
