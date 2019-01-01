AP - CONSULTING SERVICES & REAL ESTATE is the commercial brand for António Palermo Martins - Mediação Imobiliária, licensed agent by the IMPIC with the AMI number 10368.

Over 30 years working in real estate we acquired knowledge and experience that was relevant to creating a different concept when approaching the real estate market.

The idea of creating new opportunities and solutions for the investor is not only by advising at the time of acquisition but also during the sale, financing, leasing, as well as real estate asset management, strategic planning and research.

AP - Consulting Services & Real Estate has as its main focus the international clients - investors and expatriates - who provide an information service and integral follow up in the choice and advising of real estate, as well as in tax, legal and financial advice, the knowledge of the markets where it operates, and the careful preselection of properties, privileging the premium locations and a high potential for valuation and profitability.

AP - Consulting Services & Real Estate also assures clients that they wish to manage their properties under short or long term tenure, as well as their maintenance and supervision. Our solutions promote profitability reconciled with an owner´s use every other time.

We work daily to match your interests and create value in a professional, efficient, ethical, competent and welcoming way that understands your concerns, needs and lifestyle.

The recent connection with the real estate resale building business has strengthened our position with investors to objectively and independently offer tailored solutions.

António Palermo - Consulting Services & Real Estate was nominated in 2019 for one of the BUILD- Online Real Estate and Property Awards (www.build-reviews.com) awards winning the Best Commercial Real Estate Consultancy - Portugal category for the dynamizing work done for the company Cooper-Smith Construções.

This award is a small recognition for over 30 years in the service of real estate consultancy and mediation.







