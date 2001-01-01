Imobiliária Bernardes, criada em 2001 e com sede em Olhão (Avenida 5 de Outubro nº 22). Somos uma imobiliária de referência, com atenção especial ao concelho de Olhão, formada por uma equipa dinâmica gerida por pessoas com muita experiência e formação superior na área imobiliária. Estamos inseridos num grupo que actua também na componente de projecto e construção, oferecendo aos nossos clientes a possibilidade de concretizarem os seus sonhos.O rigor, seriedade e profissionalismo são o lema desta empresa!Esta página foi criada para que possa visitar os nossos imóveis o mais comodamente possível. Temos todo o tipo de imóveis, desde apartamentos, moradias, terrenos, lojas, armazéns, prédios, etc. Tratamos de toda a burocracia até à data da escritura.





Real Estate Bernardes, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Olhão 5th Avenue October 22). We are a real estate referral, with particular attention to the municipality of Olhão, formed by a dynamic team managed by people with extensive experience and advanced training in real estate. We are in a group that also acts in the design and construction component, offering our customers the opportunity to realize their dreams. The rigor, seriousness and professionalism are the company's motto! This page was created for you to visit our property as comfortably possible. We have all kinds of properties, from apartments, villas, land, shops, warehouses, buildings, etc. Deal with all the bureaucracy until the date of the deed.









À PROPOS DE NOUS





Bernardes immobilier, fondée en 2001 et basée à Olhão (22 Avenue 5 Octobre). Nous sommes une référence de l'immobilier, avec une attention particulière à la municipalité de Olhão, formée par une équipe dynamique géré par des gens ayant une expérience et une formation avancée dans l'immobilier. Nous sommes dans un groupe qui agit également dans le composant de conception et de construction, en offrant à nos clients la possibilité de réaliser leurs rêves. La rigueur, le sérieux et le professionnalisme sont la devise de l'entreprise! Cette page a été créée pour vous de visiter notre propriété plus confortablement possible. Nous avons toutes sortes de propriétés, des appartements, villas, terrains, magasins, entrepôts, bâtiments, etc Faire face à toute bureaucratie jusqu'à la date de l'acte.









ÜBER UNS





Bernardes Immobilien, im Jahr 2001 gegründet und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Olhão (22 Avenida 5 Oktober). Wir sind ein Immobilien-Überweisung, mit besonderem Augenmerk auf der Gemeinde Olhão, von einem dynamischen Team von Menschen mit langjähriger Erfahrung und Weiterbildung in der Immobilien verwaltet gebildet. Wir sind in einer Gruppe, die auch wirkt in der Entwicklung und Konstruktion Komponente und bieten unseren Kunden die Möglichkeit, ihre Träume zu verwirklichen. Die Strenge, Ernsthaftigkeit und Professionalität sind das Motto der Firma! Diese Seite wurde erstellt für Sie auf unserem Grundstück so bequem möglich zu besuchen. Wir haben alle Arten von Immobilien, von Wohnungen, Villen, Grundstücke, Geschäfte, Lagerhallen, Gebäude, etc. Beschäftigen alle Bürokratie bis zum Zeitpunkt der Tat.