WOOD TAILORS CLUB
Armários em Porto, Portugal
    • George Dining Chair, WOOD TAILORS CLUB WOOD TAILORS CLUB Sala de jantarCadeiras e bancos Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    George Dining Chair, WOOD TAILORS CLUB WOOD TAILORS CLUB Sala de jantarCadeiras e bancos Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    George Dining Chair, WOOD TAILORS CLUB WOOD TAILORS CLUB Sala de jantarCadeiras e bancos Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    George Dining Chair
    Crockford Sofa, WOOD TAILORS CLUB WOOD TAILORS CLUB Sala de jantarCadeiras e bancos Madeira maciça Acabamento em madeira
    Crockford Sofa, WOOD TAILORS CLUB WOOD TAILORS CLUB Sala de estarBancos e cadeiras Madeira maciça Acabamento em madeira
    Crockford Sofa, WOOD TAILORS CLUB WOOD TAILORS CLUB Sala de estarBancos e cadeiras Madeira maciça Acabamento em madeira
    Crockford Sofa
    Crockford Armchair, WOOD TAILORS CLUB WOOD TAILORS CLUB Sala de estarBancos e cadeiras Madeira maciça Acabamento em madeira
    Crockford Armchair, WOOD TAILORS CLUB WOOD TAILORS CLUB Sala de estarBancos e cadeiras Madeira maciça Acabamento em madeira
    Crockford Armchair, WOOD TAILORS CLUB WOOD TAILORS CLUB Sala de estarBancos e cadeiras Madeira maciça Acabamento em madeira
    +1
    Crockford Armchair

    A club of dozen craftsmen, who aim for excellence, have combined a know-how expertise of almost 10 decades of the noblest woods production with a refined modern vision to live a lifestyle full of class. With no airs and graces, We define ourselves as a privileged club, whose path leads for the brand’s premium world, where style, exclusivity and quality are timeless.


    Accessories | Furniture | Upholstery | Lighting

    Serviços
    • Furniture
    • Dining chairs
    • Stool
    • Upholstery
    • Casegoods
    • dining tables
    • lighting
    Áreas servidas
    Todo o Mundo, Porto, e Portugal
    Endereço
    Rua António Costa Viseu, 2 – R/C
    4435-017 Porto, Portugal
    Portugal
    +351-220143048 woodtailorsclub.com
