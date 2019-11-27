Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
CREATE Europe
Arquitetos em Porto, Portugal
Visão geral 4Projetos (4) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil

Projetos

Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • 49 High Street, CREATE Europe CREATE Europe
    49 High Street, CREATE Europe CREATE Europe
    49 High Street
    THE WHITE HART PUBLIC HOUSE, CREATE Europe CREATE Europe
    THE WHITE HART PUBLIC HOUSE
    DEAN COURT, CREATE Europe CREATE Europe
    DEAN COURT
    Park View Place, CREATE Europe CREATE Europe
    Park View Place

    CREATE is providing services in Portugal through a combination of local staff and support from our offices in the UK. Our expertise and services include high-end small to large scale residential projects, hotels and public buildings, especially in the education and charity sectors. CREATE offer a competitive and high-quality service, we can assist from pre-acquisition through design and construction to completion.

    Serviços
    Architecture e urban design
    Áreas servidas
    Portugal
    Prémios
    • - CREATE’s Atrium Point awarded Bronze for Best Build to Rent Project, Best Regeneration Scheme and Best Interior Design at What House? Awards
    • CREATE’s Atrium Point has been shortlisted for Best Build to Rent development at Inside Housing Development Awards 2019 27.11.19
    Endereço
    R. de Cândido dos Reis 81
    4050-152 Porto, Portugal
    Portugal
    +351-934186424 createdesign.org
      Add SEO element