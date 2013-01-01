Em 1989, um grupo de professores criou uma Escola. Tinham uma nova visão do design e queriam responder às lacunas do ensino nesta área e às necessidades de uma indústria em transformação. Hoje, com cerca de cinco mil alunos licenciados, a ESAD — Escola Superior de Artes e Design é uma referência no design e nas artes, em Portugal e no mundo. Desde a sua fundação que apostou num ensino de qualidade. Defende que as escolas, para além de atribuírem graus académicos, devem ser instituições formadoras, no sentido pleno do termo. E também plataformas comunicantes entre a sociedade civil, a indústria e o mercado.

A ESAD fica em Matosinhos, muito perto do centro da cidade do Porto. De carro ou de Metro, a poucos minutos de todo o lado. Oferece licenciaturas em design e artes, mestrados em design, vários cursos de pós-graduação, um programa de formação aberta, inúmeros workshops e laboratórios de verão. Atribui anualmente bolsas de estudo a candidatos à licenciatura e mestrado em design. Forma os estudantes para a compreensão do papel do design e das artes e para a intervenção nos contextos nacionais e internacionais. Procura desenvolver competências ao nível da criatividade, da inovação, da crítica e da tecnologia. Educar, valorizar e inovar são os três vetores fundamentais.

Os seus 30 anos de existência têm sido intensos. São muitos os prémios e distinções conquistados pela escola ao longo dos anos, através dos seus estudantes e professores, a nível nacional e internacional. Centenas de seminários, conferências, workshops, exposições e encontros garantem a extensão formativa nos domínios do design, num ambiente ativo e crítico.

A esad—idea, Investigação em Arte e Design é uma estrutura criada em 2013 que integra a atividade de investigação da ESAD. Paralelamente, desenvolve trabalho de design, curadoria, edição e consultoria, com uma especialização em projetos para entidades culturais e municipais.Localizada na Rua Brito Capelo, em Matosinhos, a esad—idea é responsável pela gestão da Casa do Design e da Incubadora de Design do Mercado . Entre a atividade recente pode destacar-se a participação no Ano do Design Português (2015), a organização da Representação Portuguesa na XXI Trienal de Milão (2016) ou a colaboração regular com a Câmara Municipal de Matosinhos e a Câmara Municipal do Porto. Está atualmente a organizar, com ambos os municípios, a Porto Design Biennale , que realiza a sua 1ª edição em 2019, explorando o tema Post Millennium Tension.

A internacionalização da escola remonta à sua fundação. Passa pelo intercâmbio ERASMUS, pela mobilidade de estudantes, professores e pessoal técnico, pela divulgação de projetos académicos e pela realização de eventos e publicações de design. Atualmente, a ESAD tem parcerias e contratos bilaterais com cerca de 150 instituições de ensino superior dos cinco continentes. Os intercâmbios enriquecem a experiência da ESAD, tal como testemunham os estudantes, os professores e os colaboradores que todos os anos viajam da e para a ESAD, ao abrigo do programa de mobilidade internacional.

O quotidiano da escola é intenso, diversificado e produtivo. As salas de aula, oficinas e estúdios estão abertas a atividades transversais ou específicas e a tarefas interdisciplinares ou especializadas. Pretende-se que os estudantes possam experimentar, testar e produzir de forma assistida por professores e técnicos.

A ESAD produz e difunde conhecimento. Os projetos de maior relevância, bem como as matérias de reflexão e investigação académica, são continuamente publicados em edições bibliográficas, disponibilizadas na montra online.

~~

In 1989, a group of lecturers who had a new vision of design created a school to fulfil the needs of the growing industry and improve the existing educational system. Today, with nearly five thousand graduate students, ESAD — College of Art and Design is a reference in the field of arts and design, both in Portugal and around the world. Since its foundation, ESAD has bet on teaching quality, arguing that schools, in addition to awarding academic degrees, must be formative institutions in the full sense of the term. And also communicating platforms between civil society, industry and the market.

Located in Matosinhos, ESAD is close to Porto city-center, accessible by car, bus or underground and only a few minutes from various amenities and points of interest. The school’s program includes graduation degrees in Design and Art, Masters inDesign, various Post Graduate courses, an open training program, numerous workshops and summer laboratories. Scholarships are also awarded annually to applicants of graduation degrees and Masters in Design. ESAD encourages students to understand the role of design and the arts and to intervene in national and international contexts. It seeks to develop skills in creativity,innovation, criticism and technology. Educating, valuing and innovating are the three fundamental guidelines to ESAD.

Its 30 years of existence have been intense, marked by the wide range of awards and distinctions earned by the school across the years, both by students and lecturers at national and international events. Additionally, hundreds of seminars, conferences, workshops, exhibitions, and meetings have extended the training in an active and critical environment within the domain of design. The daily life of the school is intense, diverse and productive. Classrooms, workshops and studios are open to cross-cutting or specific activities and to interdisciplinary or specialized tasks. It is intended that students can experiment, test and produce in an assisted manner by teachers and technicians. Each year, ESAD participates in national and international competitions. In the areas of communication design, interiors, fashion, product or in digital and multimedia arts and jewellery, teachers and students have become accustomed to receiving prestigious awards.

The internationalization of the school goes back to its foundation. It passes through the ERASMUS exchange, for the mobility of students, teachers and technical personnel, for the dissemination of academic projects and for the accomplishment of events and design publications. Currently, ESAD has bilateral partnerships and contracts with about 150 higher education institutions from five continents. The exchanges enrich ESAD's experience, as witnessed by students, teachers and staff who travel to and from ESAD every year under the international mobility program.

The school has a strong relationship with the outside world. Establish partnerships with institutions, companies and local authorities. A focus on innovation, memory and heritage, targeted research, creative industries and labor market integration. The research center of ESAD was created to frame and consolidate this work.