Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
Tomás Taveira &amp; Associados – Arquitectura, lda
Arquitetos em Lisboa
Visão geral 0Projetos (0) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil
Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • Tomás Taveira & Associados - Arquitectura, lda
    Tomás Taveira & Associados - Arquitectura, lda
    Tomás Taveira & Associados - Arquitectura, lda
    +7
    Clique para completar

    Tomás Taveira & Associados is dedicated, since its creation, in 1969, to makeArchitecture, Urban and Territorial Planning, Interior Architecture and Design.The company was always led by Professor Tomás Taveira, who, in an excellentway, managed to combine theory and practice.The Architect developed an excellence career in academy, becoming FullProfessor in 1974.In the practical dimension, we must mention the capacity that hasdemonstrated, from the creation of the company to the present, to be theauthor of the Design of all the projects that have been carried out.The company provides services to clients of the public and private sector, bettingon proximity to its clients and obtaining a differentiated quality in its projectsthrough multidisciplinary teams, experienced and with unique know-how.

    Serviços
    Architecture Urban Planning Territorial Planning Interior Architecture Design
    Áreas servidas
    Lisboa
    Endereço
    Avenida da República 2 6º andar
    1050-191 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-213138770 www.tomastaveira.com
      Add SEO element