Tomás Taveira & Associados is dedicated, since its creation, in 1969, to makeArchitecture, Urban and Territorial Planning, Interior Architecture and Design.The company was always led by Professor Tomás Taveira, who, in an excellentway, managed to combine theory and practice.The Architect developed an excellence career in academy, becoming FullProfessor in 1974.In the practical dimension, we must mention the capacity that hasdemonstrated, from the creation of the company to the present, to be theauthor of the Design of all the projects that have been carried out.The company provides services to clients of the public and private sector, bettingon proximity to its clients and obtaining a differentiated quality in its projectsthrough multidisciplinary teams, experienced and with unique know-how.