Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
FurnitureWorld
Cortinas, persianas e estores em 040
Visão geral 0Projetos (0) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (11)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil
Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • Clique para completar
    Furniture World. A great tale that began in 1957. So, that mostly summarizes our stalwart presence in the furniture industry that has gone through several tests and trails of time. From providing top end furniture products to promising and satisfying services, Furniture World has progressed substantially in growth and satisfying our customers. We provide an array of diverse which set the standards and raised the bar in our competitive world.
    Serviços
    • furniture
    • accesories
    • accessories
    • sofa
    • bedroomsets
    Áreas servidas
    040
    Endereço
    Banjara hills
    500090 040
    Índia
    +91-8247017667 furnitureworldindia.com

    Avaliações

    Amit Pachahara
    Pretty expensive. Over priced
    há 3 meses
    Kanya Anand
    Beautiful..effordable rates..I liked this place very much
    há 7 meses
    Genevieve Francis
    They dont have proper furniture, no wooden ones. You have to walk around floors just to view a sofa. Too tiring
    há 8 meses
    Mostrar todas as 11 avaliações
      Add SEO element