CORKBRICK EUROPE
Design ecológico em Cascais
    Decoração de Quarto
    Decoração de Quarto
    Decoração de Jardim- Lounge exterior dinâmico
    Decoração de Jardim- Lounge exterior dinâmico

    CORKBRICK is a real-size modular system - inspired by Lego, invented for life.  It is a natural solution that can be used again and again while providing us with benefits from nature such as better indoor climate and sound isolation.

    It's about versatility, flexibility and comfort. It allows you to explore the possibilities of configurations towards a practical use that can easily be transformed into another. The seven 'brocks' mount and dismount using simply your bare hands. No tools, no screws, no glues.  The material itself, cork, offers great levels of comfort in means of temperature, acoustics and environment, as it brings nature inside walls. 

    In minutes you can build a wall, a bookcase or a bed... your imagination is the only limit!

    Divisórias e Mobiliário Sustentável e Dinamico
    Portugal
    Cruz da Popa
    2645-449 Cascais
    Portugal
    +351-214850020 www.corkbrick.com
      Add SEO element