MOKKI is a project of lighting design and author pieces with an identity marked by the personal and multicultural path of its designer, where her artistic education mixes with her sensorial universe, creating an innovative and sculptural design, where each line is the beginning of a story, where her passions and emotions translate into pieces of conceptual and architectural language.

Como Designer e artista plástica procuro sempre que as minhas peças e/ou pinturas tenham algum significado maior que a própria peça ou obra em si. É a procura constante da ligação entre a Historia e a Arte unidas pela mesma paixão e o meu constante desejo de me reinventar que vemos espelhada em todas as minhas criações.