Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
Mokki Design
Designers de iluminação em Algueirão
Visão geral 5Projetos (5) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil

Projetos

Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • Treillis, Mokki Design Mokki Design
    Treillis
    Lorca, Mokki Design Mokki Design
    Lorca
    Colorato, Mokki Design Mokki Design
    Colorato
    U Lamp, Mokki Design Mokki Design
    U Lamp, Mokki Design Mokki Design
    U Lamp, Mokki Design Mokki Design
    +1
    U Lamp
    Woods, Mokki Design Mokki Design CasaArtigos para a casa
    Woods, Mokki Design Mokki Design
    Woods, Mokki Design Mokki Design
    Woods

    MOKKI is a project of lighting design and author pieces with an identity marked by the personal and multicultural path of its designer, where her artistic education mixes with her sensorial universe, creating an innovative and sculptural design, where each line is the beginning of a story, where her passions and emotions translate into pieces of conceptual and architectural language.

    Como Designer e artista plástica procuro sempre que as minhas peças e/ou pinturas tenham algum significado maior que a própria peça ou obra em si. É a procura constante da ligação entre a Historia e a Arte unidas pela mesma paixão e o meu constante desejo de me reinventar que vemos espelhada em todas as minhas criações.

    Serviços
    Lighting Design Pieces
    Áreas servidas
    Worldwide
    Endereço
    Rua Carlos de Oliveira n 9
    2725 Algueirão
    Portugal
    +351-962412692 mokkidesign.eu
      Add SEO element