Novostudio is an architectural practice based in Lisboa, Portugal, experienced in newly built and refurbishment projects. Our body of work spans a wide range of projects, including new construction, refurbishments, buildings, additions, adaptive re-use, contemporary restorations, commercial and residential interiors.

From the envisioning of the project to its completion, we engage with clients, consultants, the council, and contractors throughout the overall process to ensure the best economically and architectural viable solution.

We connect people and places by creating meaningful and lasting experiences. To achieve this we work rigorously, considering our projects from every angle, through to the smallest detail. We also believe that good relationships are key to successful projects, therefore we develop a strong sense of trust and understanding with our clients.

We approach each project as an opportunity to explore new solutions always delivered by our creative passion with no fixed formulas or styles. Our final product along with our work philosophy emerges as a natural result of research, collective debate and successful client partnerships.