Novostudio Arquitectos
Arquitetos em Lisboa
Avaliações (2)
Projetos

    Moradia Aroeira
    Moradia Aroeira
    Moradia Gandarinha 10
    Moradia Gandarinha 10
    Cascais House 25
    Cascais House 25
    Mola Studio
    Mola Studio
    Moradia nos Olivais
    Moradia nos Olivais

    Novostudio is an architectural practice based in Lisboa, Portugal, experienced in newly built and refurbishment projects. Our body of work spans a wide range of projects, including new construction, refurbishments, buildings, additions, adaptive re-use, contemporary restorations, commercial and residential interiors.

     

    From the envisioning of the project to its completion, we engage with clients, consultants, the council, and contractors throughout the overall process to ensure the best economically and architectural viable solution.

     

    We connect people and places by creating meaningful and lasting experiences. To achieve this we work rigorously, considering our projects from every angle, through to the smallest detail. We also believe that good relationships are key to successful projects, therefore we develop a strong sense of trust and understanding with our clients.

     

    We approach each project as an opportunity to explore new solutions always delivered by our creative passion with no fixed formulas or styles. Our final product along with our work philosophy emerges as a natural result of research, collective debate and successful client partnerships.

    Serviços
    Arquitectura
    Áreas servidas
    Lisboa
    Endereço
    Rua dos Anjos, Nº67C, Escritório A
    1150-035 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-928065285 www.novostudio.pt

    Avaliações

    Andre Romao
    há cerca de 3 anos
    Pedro Maria Alves de Jesus
    há cerca de 4 anos
