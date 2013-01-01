Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Granorte – Revestimentos de Cortiça, Lda.
Pavimentos em Rio Meão, Portugal
    Founded in 1972, GRANORTE is a world-wide leading company in the design, development and manufacture of sustainable coverings with cork. Selling to more than 60 countries around the world, it offers a thrilling and environmentally responsible range of cork floor and wall coverings. Our motto, “Delivering Nature” clearly defines what we do, meaning that GRANORTE’s products will contribute to the basis of a new culture of sustainable design and construction that will bring Nature closer to man’s living. 

    Serviços
    • Cork floor coverings
    • Cork wall coverings
    • Cork rolls
    • Cork sheets
    • Cork design furniture
    Áreas servidas
    worldwide e Rio Meão, Portugal
    Prémios
    • HouseBeautiful Awards 2013 – Best Eco Product – Shortlisted – Tradition cork collection
    • HouseBeautiful Awards 2013 – Best Flooring – Shortlisted – Studio cork collection
    • HouseBeautiful Awards 2014 – Best Flooring – Shortlisted – Linocork collection
    • iF Design Award 2015 – Winner – NuSpa bath collection
    • Green Good Design Award 2015 – Winner – NuSpa bath collection
    • German Design Award 2016 – Nominee – NuSpa bath collection
    • BID16 Bienal Iberoamericana de Diseño – Mención – NuSpa bath collection
    • HouseBeautiful Awards 2016 – Best Wallcovering – Shortlisted – 3D Forms collection
    • HouseBeautiful Awards 2016 – Best Flooring – Winner Silver – Vita Decor collection
    • Iconic Awards 2017: Interior Innovation – Winner Best of Best – Vita Decor collection
    • German Design Award 2018 – Winner – Vita Decor collection
    • Inovação na Construção 2018 – Winner – Kenko® flooring
    • Flooring Innovation Awards 2018 – Gold Winner – Kenko® flooring
    Endereço
    Av. Santiago, 68
    4520-470 Rio Meão, Portugal
    Portugal
    +351-256783026 www.granorte.pt
