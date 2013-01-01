Founded in 1972, GRANORTE is a world-wide leading company in the design, development and manufacture of sustainable coverings with cork. Selling to more than 60 countries around the world, it offers a thrilling and environmentally responsible range of cork floor and wall coverings. Our motto, “Delivering Nature” clearly defines what we do, meaning that GRANORTE’s products will contribute to the basis of a new culture of sustainable design and construction that will bring Nature closer to man’s living.
- Cork floor coverings
- Cork wall coverings
- Cork rolls
- Cork sheets
- Cork design furniture
- worldwide e Rio Meão, Portugal
- HouseBeautiful Awards 2013 – Best Eco Product – Shortlisted – Tradition cork collection
- HouseBeautiful Awards 2013 – Best Flooring – Shortlisted – Studio cork collection
- HouseBeautiful Awards 2014 – Best Flooring – Shortlisted – Linocork collection
- iF Design Award 2015 – Winner – NuSpa bath collection
- Green Good Design Award 2015 – Winner – NuSpa bath collection
- German Design Award 2016 – Nominee – NuSpa bath collection
- BID16 Bienal Iberoamericana de Diseño – Mención – NuSpa bath collection
- HouseBeautiful Awards 2016 – Best Wallcovering – Shortlisted – 3D Forms collection
- HouseBeautiful Awards 2016 – Best Flooring – Winner Silver – Vita Decor collection
- Iconic Awards 2017: Interior Innovation – Winner Best of Best – Vita Decor collection
- German Design Award 2018 – Winner – Vita Decor collection
- Inovação na Construção 2018 – Winner – Kenko® flooring
- Flooring Innovation Awards 2018 – Gold Winner – Kenko® flooring
Av. Santiago, 68
4520-470 Rio Meão, Portugal
Portugal
+351-256783026 www.granorte.pt