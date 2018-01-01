Igor Martins was born in the city of Porto in 1985, where he studies Photography at IPF (2012-2014).
With 5 years of experience in Architecture and Food Photography, having followed the growth of tourism in the city of Porto, with several properties in its portfolio (apartments, guest houses / hotels, restaurants / cafes, cultural buildings).
- Serviços
- Fotografia
- Fotografia de Arquitectura
- Fotografia de Comida
- Áreas servidas
- Porto
- Endereço
-
4300 Porto
Portugal
+351-916353467 www.igormartins.com