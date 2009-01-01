Carol and Fernanda Lovisaro created
the Lovisaro Architecture + Design
office aiming to develop projects that unite good taste, comfort and well
being, in tune with the unique desires of each of its customers. Since
2009, artist and designer Carol Lovisaro and her sister, Fernanda Lovisaro, an
architect recognized for her work coordinating a renowned architectural group
of Shopping Centers, have been imprinting their brand in successful
residential, corporate and commercial projects. The sisters’
portfolio also highlights numerous scenographic
projects for luxury brands located in São Paulo’s main Shopping Centers and hot
spots. In addition, the office also performs special projects in interior
design and furnishings.
Harmony in the composition of
shapes, colors and textures, as well as attention towards functionality,
esthetics and well being, proportional to the different types of projects, are
common aspects of all the sisters’ creations. The flirtation with the
world of arts and fashion also brings a youthful and contemporary style to each
project. Via 3D drawings and decoration bureaus, the Lovisaro Architecture + Design customers
are able to visualize the project details in a realistic manner, ensuring a
complete understanding of all the steps required for the project`s
completion. In addition to the
excellence in visual aids, the office offers a practical and straight forward
investment planning, guaranteeing control and trust to its customers. In order
to meet demand and maintain its high quality level, the office counts on a team
of highly qualified professionals, amongst architects, designers, planning
managers and producers.
"We understand that in today's world, everything is changeable and
adaptable, so we develop projects that can be naturally adapted over the
years. In this process, we follow up with our clients to ensure the
initial project’s identity is kept alive and updated, respecting the customer`s
new desires and needs, "says designer Carol Lovisaro.
"A well-executed architectural work is what ensures the success of a
project and its durability. The union between architecture and design
contributes to the execution of the project in all of its essence, ensuring the
quality of our work and the tranquility of our customers," adds the
architect Fernanda Lovisaro.
Carol Lovisaro has a degree in industrial design from University FAAP and
Fernanda Lovisaro holds a degree in architecture from the University of “Belas Artes”
in São Paulo. Both
sisters
hold
specialization
degrees
from
Milan’s
Domus Academy.
The main office is located at Al. Grajaú,
nº 614, Cj.
1614, Alphaville, São Paulo
Tel.: (55xx11) 2373-4806 | e-mail: carol@lovisaro.com.br
