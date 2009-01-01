Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

    Carol and Fernanda Lovisaro created

    the Lovisaro Architecture + Design

    office aiming to develop projects that unite good taste, comfort and well

    being, in tune with the unique desires of each of its customers.  Since

    2009, artist and designer Carol Lovisaro and her sister, Fernanda Lovisaro, an

    architect recognized for her work coordinating a renowned architectural group

    of Shopping Centers, have been imprinting their brand in successful

    residential, corporate and commercial projects. The sisters’

    portfolio also highlights numerous scenographic

    projects for luxury brands located in São Paulo’s main Shopping Centers and hot

    spots. In addition, the office also performs special projects in interior

    design and furnishings. 


    Harmony in the composition of

    shapes, colors and textures, as well as attention towards functionality,

    esthetics and well being, proportional to the different types of projects, are

    common aspects of all the sisters’ creations. The flirtation with the

    world of arts and fashion also brings a youthful and contemporary style to each

    project. Via 3D drawings and decoration bureaus, the Lovisaro Architecture + Design customers

    are able to visualize the project details in a realistic manner, ensuring a

    complete understanding of all the steps required for the project`s

    completion.  In addition to the

    excellence in visual aids, the office offers a practical and straight forward

    investment planning, guaranteeing control and trust to its customers. In order

    to meet demand and maintain its high quality level, the office counts on a team

    of highly qualified professionals, amongst architects, designers, planning

    managers and producers. 




    "We understand that in today's world, everything is changeable and

    adaptable, so we develop projects that can be naturally adapted over the

    years. In this process, we follow up with our clients to ensure the

    initial project’s identity is kept alive and updated, respecting the customer`s

    new desires and needs, "says designer Carol Lovisaro.




    "A well-executed architectural work is what ensures the success of a

    project and its durability. The union between architecture and design

    contributes to the execution of the project in all of its essence, ensuring the

    quality of our work and the tranquility of our customers," adds the

    architect Fernanda Lovisaro.




    Carol Lovisaro has a degree in industrial design from University FAAP and

    Fernanda Lovisaro holds a degree in architecture from the University  of “Belas Artes”

    in São Paulo.  Both

    sisters

    hold

    specialization

    degrees

    from

    Milan’s

    Domus Academy.


    The main office is located at Al. Grajaú,

    nº 614, Cj.

    1614, Alphaville, São Paulo


    Tel.: (55xx11) 2373-4806 | e-mail: carol@lovisaro.com.br

    e fernanda@lovisaro.com.br


    Serviços
    Arquitetura e Decoração
    Áreas servidas
    Barueri
    Endereço
    Al. Grajaú, 614 – conj 1614
    06454050 Barueri
    Brasil
    +55-1123734806 www.lovisaro.com.br
