Carol and Fernanda Lovisaro created

the Lovisaro Architecture + Design

office aiming to develop projects that unite good taste, comfort and well

being, in tune with the unique desires of each of its customers. Since

2009, artist and designer Carol Lovisaro and her sister, Fernanda Lovisaro, an

architect recognized for her work coordinating a renowned architectural group

of Shopping Centers, have been imprinting their brand in successful

residential, corporate and commercial projects. The sisters’

portfolio also highlights numerous scenographic

projects for luxury brands located in São Paulo’s main Shopping Centers and hot

spots. In addition, the office also performs special projects in interior

design and furnishings.





Harmony in the composition of

shapes, colors and textures, as well as attention towards functionality,

esthetics and well being, proportional to the different types of projects, are

common aspects of all the sisters’ creations. The flirtation with the

world of arts and fashion also brings a youthful and contemporary style to each

project. Via 3D drawings and decoration bureaus, the Lovisaro Architecture + Design customers

are able to visualize the project details in a realistic manner, ensuring a

complete understanding of all the steps required for the project`s

completion. In addition to the

excellence in visual aids, the office offers a practical and straight forward

investment planning, guaranteeing control and trust to its customers. In order

to meet demand and maintain its high quality level, the office counts on a team

of highly qualified professionals, amongst architects, designers, planning

managers and producers.













"We understand that in today's world, everything is changeable and

adaptable, so we develop projects that can be naturally adapted over the

years. In this process, we follow up with our clients to ensure the

initial project’s identity is kept alive and updated, respecting the customer`s

new desires and needs, "says designer Carol Lovisaro.













"A well-executed architectural work is what ensures the success of a

project and its durability. The union between architecture and design

contributes to the execution of the project in all of its essence, ensuring the

quality of our work and the tranquility of our customers," adds the

architect Fernanda Lovisaro.













Carol Lovisaro has a degree in industrial design from University FAAP and

Fernanda Lovisaro holds a degree in architecture from the University of “Belas Artes”

in São Paulo. Both

sisters

hold

specialization

degrees

from

Milan’s

Domus Academy.





The main office is located at Al. Grajaú,

nº 614, Cj.

1614, Alphaville, São Paulo





Tel.: (55xx11) 2373-4806 | e-mail: carol@lovisaro.com.br

e fernanda@lovisaro.com.br



