NOCNOC STUDIO is a multi-cultural architecture & interior design studio, based in Shanghai and Ericeira. Our mission is to use our world background design solutions, with our deep social and cultural understanding of the community we design for, to reach the sustainable and innovative result. This goal has brought our experienced national and international architects here together.
- Serviços
- arquitectura e reabilitação
- Áreas servidas
- Ericeira
- Endereço
-
2655-210 Ericeira
Portugal
+351-968879943 nocnocstudio.com