NOCNOC STUDIO
Arquitetos em Ericeira
    • 2019. MOGOS HOUSES, NOCNOC STUDIO NOCNOC STUDIO Casas de campo
    2019. MOGOS HOUSES
    2019. VK HOUSE, NOCNOC STUDIO NOCNOC STUDIO Salas de estar modernas
    2019. VK HOUSE
    2019. XB HOUSE, NOCNOC STUDIO NOCNOC STUDIO Casas de campo
    2019. XB HOUSE
    2018. APARTMENT PICAO, NOCNOC STUDIO NOCNOC STUDIO Salas de jantar modernas
    2018. APARTMENT PICAO
    2016. NAGA APARTMENT RENOVATION, NOCNOC STUDIO NOCNOC STUDIO Salas de estar modernas
    2016. NAGA APARTMENT RENOVATION
    2017. PAGEONE BOOKSTORE SANLITUN, NOCNOC STUDIO NOCNOC STUDIO Stands de automóveis modernos
    2017. PAGEONE BOOKSTORE SANLITUN
    Mostrar todos os 10 projetos

    NOCNOC STUDIO is a multi-cultural architecture & interior design studio, based in Shanghai and Ericeira. Our mission is to use our world background design solutions, with our deep social and cultural understanding of the community we design for, to reach the sustainable and innovative result. This goal has brought our experienced national and international architects here together.


    Serviços
    arquitectura e reabilitação
    Áreas servidas
    Ericeira
    Endereço
    2655-210 Ericeira
    Portugal
    +351-968879943 nocnocstudio.com
