Woodhouses.lt
Construtores em Bezdonys
Avaliações (2)
    For more than a decade, Woodhouses.lt team has been working in the design, production and construction of log, panel or frame houses. Our designed, manufactured and built wood house will you provide joy and warmth for a years.

WE PRODUCE

Glued lumber house;

    WE PRODUCE

    Glued lumber house;

    Glued timber constructions (up to 14 meters);

    Panel houses;

    Glued wood beams;

    Bent elements of glued wood;

    Trusses for roofs and overlays;

    WE BUILD

    Log houses

    Timber frame panel house;

    Saunas;

    Dependance;

    Roofing

    Arbor;

    Terrace;

    And everything else that can be made of wood.

    We supervise, consult, build, design, renovate, answer to the questions.

    Europe
    NEOwall – standardized insulating blocks.
    Pakalnes 7
    LT-15201 Bezdonys
    Lituânia
    +370-68633901 www.woodhouses.lt

    Tomas Gilevic
    há cerca de 3 anos
    razbojnik100
    há mais de 2 anos
