For more than a decade, Woodhouses.lt team has been working in the design, production and construction of log, panel or frame houses. Our designed, manufactured and built wood house will you provide joy and warmth for a years.
WE PRODUCE
Glued lumber house;
Glued timber constructions (up to 14 meters);
Panel houses;
Glued wood beams;
Bent elements of glued wood;
Trusses for roofs and overlays;
WE BUILD
Log houses
Timber frame panel house;
Saunas;
Dependance;
Roofing
Arbor;
Terrace;
And everything else that can be made of wood.
We supervise, consult, build, design, renovate, answer to the questions.
- Áreas servidas
- Europe
- Prémios
- NEOwall – standardized insulating blocks.
- Endereço
-
Pakalnes 7
LT-15201 Bezdonys
Lituânia
+370-68633901 www.woodhouses.lt