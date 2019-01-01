Tiago Barros Studio - Factory of concepts





Although the Studio is located in the remote little village of Aljezur, on the South West coast of Portugal, it is immersed on a continuous search for new multidisciplinary processes to question, reinvent and change the system, addressing important contemporary and sustainable demands of today.





Tiago Barros Studio is a continuation on the work methodology developed by Tiago Barros, a Portuguese architect who worked with Grimshaw Architects (NY and London offices), BIG, REX, nARCHITECTS and Davis Brody Bond, all Architecture offices in New York. He has also worked with the Research and Development – Advanced Modeling team at Aedas Architects in London and with Aires Mateus in Lisbon.





Tiago holds a Master of Science in Advanced Architectural Design with Honors from the Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation at Columbia University in New York and a Bachelor of Architecture from Lusíada University in Lisbon. Tiago has been a visiting critic at GSAPP - Columbia University, the Cooper Union and Pratt Institute, all in New York City.