Personal brand with its own signature in the area of ​​Consulting and Interior Design.

With over 15 years of experience in Interior Design, Cristina Oliveira is surrounded by a team of excellent professionals and business partners who ensure the success of each job that she performs and that she presses for rigorous and detailed monitoring .Cristina Oliveira plans and organizes the spaces whether they are private, commercial, hotels and others, choosing and combining colors, materials, finishes, lighting and using everything according to the environment going to meet the needs, taste and availability costumer financial.

She create harmony between furniture, objects and accessories, looking for a combination of comfort and beauty, establishing aesthetic and functional relations.