Cristina Oliveira – Consulting &amp; Interior Design
Designers de interiores e decoradores em Olhão
    Projecto destinado a Alojamento Local, Cristina Oliveira - Consulting & Interior Design
    Projecto destinado a Alojamento Local, Cristina Oliveira - Consulting & Interior Design Cristina Oliveira - Consulting & Interior Design Sala de estarSofás e divãs Madeira Cinzento
    Projecto destinado a Alojamento Local, Cristina Oliveira - Consulting & Interior Design Cristina Oliveira - Consulting & Interior Design Sala de estarSofás e divãs Têxtil
    +4
    Projecto destinado a Alojamento Local

    Personal brand with its own signature in the area of ​​Consulting and Interior Design.

    With over 15 years of experience in Interior Design, Cristina Oliveira is surrounded by a team of excellent professionals and business partners who ensure the success of each job that she performs and that she presses for rigorous and detailed monitoring .Cristina Oliveira plans and organizes the spaces whether they are private, commercial, hotels and others, choosing and combining colors, materials, finishes, lighting and using everything according to the environment going to meet the needs, taste and availability costumer financial.

    She create harmony between furniture, objects and accessories, looking for a combination of comfort and beauty, establishing aesthetic and functional relations.

    Serviços
    • Interior Design Consulting Service
    • Home Staging Expert
    • Personalized Interior Design Projects
    Áreas servidas
    • Portugal e Estrangeiro
    • Olhão
    Endereço
    Sitio do Arranhado, Cx Postal 100 X Pechão
    8700-179 Olhão
    Portugal
    +351-962805107 www.facebook.com/@CristinaOliveirabyambientescomarte
