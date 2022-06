AZULEJOS DE AZEITÃO USES THE EUROPEAN TRADITIONAL METHODS OF TILE MAKING ,AND REPRODUCES ANTIQUE DESIGNS FROM ,NOT ONLY EUROPEAN COUNTRIES ,BUT ISLAMIC AND CHINESE.WE MAKE FLAT HAND PAINTED TILES AS WELL AS RELIEF TILES WITH DIFERENT COLORED GLASES ,IN THE STYLE OF HISPANO-MOORISH TILES OF 16 TH CENTURY.ALL OUR TILES ARE MADE TO ORDER,SO THAT WE CAN GIVE OUR CLIENTS THE FLEXIBILITY IN THE SIZE,THE COLORS AND THE DESIGN.HERE ON THESE PAGES ARE JUST A FEW OF THE DESIGNS THAT WE HAVE CHOSEN TO REPRODUCE.HOWEVER ,WE HAVE AN EXTENSIVE LIBRARY WITH BOOKS ON TILES AND OTHER CERAMICS,WHICH WE USE AS REFERENCE WHEN WE NEED TO FIND ADDOTIONAL IMAGES TO COPY.