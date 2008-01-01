- Áreas servidas
- LifePICNIC.com is based in Europe with worldwide delivery provided by UPS and TNT Express.
- Prémios
- Red Dot Design Award 2009 – Germany *
- Designpreis Deutshland 2011 – Nominee *
- Red Dot Design Award 2011 – Germany **
- * Project: Design consultancy for the Portuguese Pavilion at Expo Zaragoza 2008 – Spain
- ** Project: Design consultancy for the Portuguese Pavilion at Expo 2010 Shanghai – China
- Mostrar tudo os 29 prémios
- Endereço
-
Av. Fausto de Figueiredo
2765-412 ESTORIL Lisbon
Portugal
+351-214569095 www.lifepicnic.com