Much more than a Window is an international trade mark associated with three major areas of activity:metal works, frame works and art works.We work closely with each professional, from the conception stage, to developement, production, assembly and instalation, providing total support to achieve their expectations.Much more than a Window's strategy is established by the combination of research, cutting-edge technology and industry, thus raising the minimal frame system market worldwide, together with its international commercial network. We are recognized as an award-winning organization with proven experience in its field, an enterprising attitude, and a powerful vision of the future. All of its tailored solutions meet the highest requirements when it comes to design, comfort and security. We are Much more than a Window.
- Serviços
- Architecture, Window frame systems, e Windows
- Áreas servidas
- Architecture e Póvoa de Varzim
- Prémios
- RED DOT Award 2017 , BATIMAT INNOVATION Award 2017, GERMAN DESIGN Award 2019
- Endereço
-
Rua Manuel Dias 440
4495129 Póvoa De Varzim
Portugal
+351-252095008 www.muchmorethanawindow.com
Based on the study, knowledge and development, of the most recognised minimal frame systems on the market, MMTW provides an unique combination of high-technology minimal aluminum frames, incorporated with the best freestanding glass, exceptional binding polyamides and a special multiple lock system. MMTW is the perfect solution for your project, when the combination of high-standard quality, technology and aesthetics is your reason of choice.
Much more than a Window. A Lifetime Experience.