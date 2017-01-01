Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Much more than a Window
    Much more than a Window is an international trade mark associated with three major areas of activity:metal works, frame works and art works.​​We work closely with each professional, from the conception stage, to developement, production, assembly and instalation, providing total support to achieve their expectations.​Much more than a Window's strategy is established by the combination of research, cutting-edge technology and industry, thus raising the minimal frame system market worldwide, together with its international commercial network. We are recognized as an award-winning organization with proven experience in its field, an enterprising attitude, and a powerful vision of the future. All of its tailored solutions meet the highest requirements when it comes to design, comfort and security. We are Much more than a Window.

    Architecture, Window frame systems, e Windows
    Architecture e Póvoa de Varzim
    RED DOT Award 2017 , BATIMAT INNOVATION Award 2017, GERMAN DESIGN Award 2019
    Rua Manuel Dias 440
    4495129 Póvoa De Varzim
    Portugal
    +351-252095008 www.muchmorethanawindow.com
    Based on the study, knowledge and development, of the most recognised minimal frame systems on the market, MMTW provides an unique combination of high-technology minimal aluminum frames, incorporated with the best freestanding glass, exceptional binding polyamides and a special multiple lock system. MMTW is the perfect solution for your project, when the combination of high-standard quality, technology and aesthetics is your reason of choice.

    Much more than a Window. A Lifetime Experience.

