Luxury Furniture London
Mobiliário e acessórios em Lisboa
    • Kensington Collection, Luxury Furniture London Luxury Furniture London Corredor, hall e escadasArrumação
    Kensington Collection, Luxury Furniture London Luxury Furniture London QuartoMesa de cabeceira
    Kensington Collection, Luxury Furniture London Luxury Furniture London Sala de estarArmários e arrumação
    +7
    Kensington Collection

    With partnerships all around the world, Luxury Furniture London's main mission is to supply and assist with top quality furniture in the luxury furniture market.Designing, Engineering, Manufacturing, Outsourcing and International Transportation & Shipping are the main jobs that Luxury Furniture London can assist with.

    Luxury Furniture London can find solutions and any material needed to make the most amazing luxury furniture.Our main focus is assisting and supporting Luxury Trade companies in London.

    We work with Interior Designers and Designer Consultants for specific works like hotels and big dimension projects, as well as creating the new exclusive designs from the Luxury Furniture London brand.

    Serviços
    Mobiliario de alta qualidade em Portugal e para o resto do mundo
    Áreas servidas
    • Mobiliario e design de interiores
    • lisboa
    Endereço
    1495-116 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-933539930 luxuryfurniturelondon.com
