Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
Formefeitos
Arquitetos de interiores em Santo Tirso
Visão geral 0Projetos (0) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (7)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil
Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium

    • The company Formefeitos - Comércio de
    Mobiliário e Decoração, Ltd. produces kitchens, bathroom furniture, wardrobes, decorating furniture and all kinds of solutions for offices, hotels and services. We also distribute worldwide known brands providing a wide range of products that allow a complete solution to furnish and decorate any kind of space. We are specialized also in the transformation of acrylic stone, with brands such as Dupont Corian, or LG Hausys.

    We are in the market since 2003 offering smart and dynamic solutions being the choice of countless projects in both domestic and international markets.

    We have a manufacturing unit equipped with the latest technology in design, manufacturing and setting up at customer facilities our kitchens and decorative furniture.

    Our commercial team and our operative structure with experts in installation and after-sales service are proactive, innovative and with the quality that the market and the different customer needs demands.

    We are online at the following address www.formefeitos.com where we offer to our customers and potential customers all the support and information they need.

    The key to our success is the experience, innovation and the accuracy / precision / rigor we put into each project.

    Serviços
    Comércio de mobiliário e descoração
    Áreas servidas
    • arquitetura de interiores
    • DECORAÇÃO
    Endereço
    Zona Industrial Alto da Cruz, Lote 20, Pav. A
    4780-725 Santo Tirso
    Portugal
    +351-252833366 www.formefeitos.com

    Avaliações

    Bruno Jones
    Excelente trabalho, colaboradores proficionais.
    há 3 meses
    Samuel Soares
    Excelente. Equipa 5*
    há 10 meses
    Francisco Pinheiro
    Pessoal simpático
    há mais de 3 anos
    Mostrar todas as 7 avaliações
      Add SEO element