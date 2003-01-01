The company Formefeitos - Comércio de

Mobiliário e Decoração, Ltd. produces kitchens, bathroom furniture, wardrobes, decorating furniture and all kinds of solutions for offices, hotels and services. We also distribute worldwide known brands providing a wide range of products that allow a complete solution to furnish and decorate any kind of space. We are specialized also in the transformation of acrylic stone, with brands such as Dupont Corian, or LG Hausys.

We are in the market since 2003 offering smart and dynamic solutions being the choice of countless projects in both domestic and international markets.

We have a manufacturing unit equipped with the latest technology in design, manufacturing and setting up at customer facilities our kitchens and decorative furniture.

Our commercial team and our operative structure with experts in installation and after-sales service are proactive, innovative and with the quality that the market and the different customer needs demands.

We are online at the following address www.formefeitos.com where we offer to our customers and potential customers all the support and information they need.

The key to our success is the experience, innovation and the accuracy / precision / rigor we put into each project.