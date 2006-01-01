Established in 2006, SPDS is a design studio specializing on create luxurious and unique interior design spaces.
The rich history of SPDS is shown through the different Portuguese techniques, always applied on the furniture giving to each of them a unique value as a piece of art. We proudly use cork as our premium material due the respect that we have with this unique material, born in our country.
- Áreas servidas
- Gaia – Porto; Europa; Asia
- Endereço
-
Rua General Torres, 301
4430-9999 Gaia – Porto
Portugal
+351-936799746 www.saletepeixinho.com
Propriedade legal
Salete Peixinho Design Studio