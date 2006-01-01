Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
Salete Peixinho Design Studio
Paisagistas de interiores em Gaia – Porto
Visão geral 1Projetos (1) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil

Projetos

Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • Edge Collection, Salete Peixinho Design Studio Salete Peixinho Design Studio QuartoMesa de cabeceira Cortiça Acabamento em madeira
    Edge Collection

    Established in 2006, SPDS is a design studio specializing on create luxurious and unique interior design spaces.

    The rich history of SPDS is shown through the different Portuguese techniques, always applied on the furniture giving to each of them a unique value as a piece of art. We proudly use cork as our premium material due the respect that we have with this unique material, born in our country.

    Áreas servidas
    Gaia – Porto; Europa; Asia
    Endereço
    Rua General Torres, 301
    4430-9999 Gaia – Porto
    Portugal
    +351-936799746 www.saletepeixinho.com
    Propriedade legal

    Salete Peixinho Design Studio

      Add SEO element