Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
Headless Studio
Designer CGI em Porto
Visão geral 4Projetos (4) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil

Projetos

Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • Archviz Modern Interior Design, Headless Studio Headless Studio
    Archviz Modern Interior Design, Headless Studio Headless Studio
    Archviz Modern Interior Design, Headless Studio Headless Studio
    +2
    Archviz Modern Interior Design
    Sales app, Headless Studio Headless Studio
    Sales app, Headless Studio Headless Studio
    Sales app, Headless Studio Headless Studio
    +2
    Sales app
    Cork simulator, Headless Studio Headless Studio
    Cork simulator, Headless Studio Headless Studio
    Cork simulator, Headless Studio Headless Studio
    +8
    Cork simulator
    Medical simulator, Headless Studio Headless Studio
    Medical simulator, Headless Studio Headless Studio
    Medical simulator, Headless Studio Headless Studio
    +4
    Medical simulator

    WHO WE ARE

    We are a small studio based in sunny Portugal. Our team members have worked across different industries, from Videogames, Commercials, ArchViz to Software Development. We use and abuse the latest technologies.


    WHAT WE DO

    We're a studio committed to develop fun and challenging videogames as well as apps for Windows/Android/iOS including Virtual and Augmented Reality.

    Serviços
    • 3D
    • Realidade Virtual
    • Realidade Aumentada
    • 360
    • Apps interactivas
    Áreas servidas
    Portugal
    Endereço
    4000-407 Porto
    Portugal
    +351-910481990 www.headless.studio
      Add SEO element