WHO WE ARE
We are a small studio based in sunny Portugal. Our team members have worked across different industries, from Videogames, Commercials, ArchViz to Software Development. We use and abuse the latest technologies.
WHAT WE DO
We're a studio committed to develop fun and challenging videogames as well as apps for Windows/Android/iOS including Virtual and Augmented Reality.
- Serviços
- 3D
- Realidade Virtual
- Realidade Aumentada
- 360
- Apps interactivas
- Áreas servidas
- Portugal
- Endereço
-
4000-407 Porto
Portugal
+351-910481990 www.headless.studio