City Stairs
Escadas e corrimãos em Toronto
    • With twenty years in the construction and engineering industry, our business is trusted by renowned architects, designers and home-owners. Our projects are executed with high-efficiency, attention to detail and a passion for excellence. As an interior architectural designer and manufacturer of custom modern stairs & frameless glass railings across Canada and the United States, our mission is to provide quality craftsmanship and topmost client satisfaction. Our state-of-the-art design and structural engineering have removed the traditional external welding such as visible screws, brackets, welds, etc. for a more defined focal point to satisfy even the most selective buyers.

    Serviços
    • Modern Stairs
    • Floating Stairs
    • stringer stairs
    • zig zag stairs
    Endereço
    22 Ashwarren Rd
    M3J 1Z5 Toronto
    Canadá
    +1-4166304585 citystairs.ca
