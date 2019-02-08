LojaQuerido by Ana Antunes Homestyling is an Interior Design boutique specializing in Contemporary and Transitional Design, providing our clients with both a personal and intimate design experience. My vision is to create uniquely comfortable interiors that are bursting with sophistication, modern elegance and style by combining our passion and experience with each client’s personality and desire. Our full design services include furniture selection, interior specifications, custom kitchen and bathroom design, project budgeting and personal shopping. We also provide homestyling advice and Turn in Key projects.