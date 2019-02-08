Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

LojaQuerido by Ana Antunes
Designers de interiores e decoradores em Lisboa, Portugal
    LojaQuerido by Ana Antunes Homestyling is an Interior Design boutique specializing in Contemporary and Transitional Design, providing our clients with both a personal and intimate design experience. My vision is to create uniquely comfortable interiors that are bursting with sophistication, modern elegance and style by combining our passion and experience with each client’s personality and desire. Our full design services include furniture selection, interior specifications, custom kitchen and bathroom design, project budgeting and personal shopping. We also provide homestyling advice and Turn in Key projects.

    Serviços
    • Interior Design Projects
    • Turn in Key Projects
    • Homestyling Advice
    • Curtains and Wallpaper Instalation
    • Furnishings
    • Furniture Selection
    • Full Design Services
    Áreas servidas
    • Lisbon
    • Algarve
    • Lisboa
    • Portugal
    Endereço
    Rua da Horta Seca, 24
    1200-224 Lisboa, Portugal
    Portugal
    +351-213243340 www.anaantunes.com
