Retro Age
Mobiliário e acessórios em Oliveirinha
    Rosewood Kofod-Larsen Sideboard
    Rosewood Kofod-Larsen Sideboard , Retro Age Retro Age Sala de jantarBuffets e aparadores Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    Rosewood Kofod-Larsen Sideboard , Retro Age Retro Age Sala de jantarBuffets e aparadores Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    Rosewood Kofod-Larsen Sideboard
    Rosewood Dining Table by Arne Vodder
    Rosewood Dining Table by Arne Vodder , Retro Age Retro Age Sala de jantarMesas Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    Rosewood Dining Table by Arne Vodder , Retro Age Retro Age Sala de jantarMesas Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    +1
    Rosewood Dining Table by Arne Vodder
    Rosewood Dining Table by Robert Heritage
    Rosewood Dining Table by Robert Heritage , Retro Age Retro Age Sala de jantarMesas Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    Rosewood Dining Table by Robert Heritage , Retro Age Retro Age Sala de jantarMesas Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    Rosewood Dining Table by Robert Heritage
    Arne Vodder Conference Chairs
    Arne Vodder Conference Chairs , Retro Age Retro Age Sala de jantarCadeiras e bancos Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    Arne Vodder Conference Chairs , Retro Age Retro Age Sala de jantarCadeiras e bancos Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    +1
    Arne Vodder Conference Chairs
    Omann Jr. Rosewood Sideboard
    Omann Jr. Rosewood Sideboard , Retro Age Retro Age Sala de jantarBuffets e aparadores Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    Omann Jr. Rosewood Sideboard , Retro Age Retro Age Sala de jantarBuffets e aparadores Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    +2
    Omann Jr. Rosewood Sideboard
    Rosewood Desk by Kai Kristiansen
    Rosewood Desk by Kai Kristiansen , Retro Age Retro Age EscritórioEscrivaninhas Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    Rosewood Desk by Kai Kristiansen , Retro Age Retro Age EscritórioEscrivaninhas Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    +1
    Rosewood Desk by Kai Kristiansen
    Mostrar todos os 9 projetos

    RETROAGE is specialized in mid-century design
    from architects such as Kaare Klint, Ole Wanscher, Hans J Wegner, Finn Juhl and Arne Jacobsen to designers like Verner Panton, Charles & Ray Eames and Poul Henningsen. Our quest is to find the mid-century design that have yet to be discovered and offer them to you at competitive prices.

    The carefully vetted selections on display clearly elevates the 20th Century era as one of the most vibrant in the history of creative production. Our objects are sold as near to the original condition as possible. The objects we offer are vintage, with as much as possible of the historical patina and original wear remaining.

    Our two showrooms cater for professional buyers as well as the general public. We cooperate with shipping companies and transportation companies all over the world. In order to provide the best possible service to our customers we suggest that you take advantage of several of our services in order to obtain maximum service for the best possible price.

    All the prices are excl shipping cost.

    We accept international bank transfers, all items will be shipped within one week after payment is received.

    If you wish to reserve an item or obtain further information, please use the register form and you can reserve your preferred item. For further information you can contact me at the following mail address: geral@theretroage.com or by phone (+351) 966 939 467

    WE SHIP WORLDWIDE CONTACT US FOR A QUOTE

    International Costumers are welcome!

    The shipping is easy and fast! Please contact us for the shipping rate to your Country.

    Áreas servidas
    Oliveirinha
    Endereço
    Avenida da Estação 60
    3430-399 Oliveirinha
    Portugal
    +351-966939467 www.theretroage.com
