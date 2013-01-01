Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
ARCO mais – arquitectura e construção
Arquitetos em Ponta Delgada
Visão geral 3Projetos (3) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil

Projetos

Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • A Glass House, ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção Casas minimalistas Betão armado Cinzento
    A Glass House, ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção Casas minimalistas Betão armado Cinzento
    A Glass House, ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção Casas minimalistas Betão armado Cinzento
    +2
    A Glass House
    Red Chimney, ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção Jardins minimalistas
    Red Chimney, ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção Jardins minimalistas Vermelho
    Red Chimney, ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção Jardins minimalistas Vermelho
    +4
    Red Chimney
    Azorean Urban Lodge, ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção
    Azorean Urban Lodge, ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção
    Azorean Urban Lodge, ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção
    +14
    Azorean Urban Lodge

    ARCO mais is an architecture and construction practice based in S.Miguel Island, Azores, founded by two architects: one portuguese, Paulo, and one italian, Chiara. 

    Working since 2013 in the fields of architectural design and consulting, we run as well the building branch of the company, taking also advantage of the over 30 years of building experience of Paulo's father, Mestre José Maria.

    We are committed to the idea of "making more with less", taking advantage of the available resources, and believe that with hard work and a bit of imagination we can adjust every client´s dream projects to reality.

    Offering both design and construction services, we are able to monitor every stage of the process very strictly, anticipate problems so we can better deal with them, and offer our clients an unique experience.

    Serviços
    • architectural design
    • construction
    • architecture photography
    • Interior Design
    • Refurbishment
    • Furniture Design
    Áreas servidas
    São Miguel – Açores
    Endereço
    9500 Ponta Delgada
    Portugal
    +351-296911391
      Add SEO element