Leni Farenzena is bilingual in Italian and Portuguese, and also speaks fluently English and Spanish. She’s an architect by training, a designer by profession and a creator by nature. Leni’s areas of expertise include furniture, interior and landscape design. A couple of years ago she founded her own firm on furniture design and creation; “ForNature Design”. As its name suggests, Fornature is based on three pillars: environmental sustainability, local content development and innovation. Leni has worked shoulder to shoulder with a team of extremely talented artisans with skills in carpentry, masonry, welding and painting. Also, along her journey, she has teamed up, on demand basis, with a broad range of service providers. Including artists, architecture studios, real state agencies and furniture factories. Each and every single partnership has taught her on diverse fields of work and gave her more perspective and a higher expertise in her work field. The work product which has been the most effectively uplifting is the line focused on hexagons, named "Hexagon: Nature’s perfect Shape". Leni took her inspiration from the six-angled shape into creating all sorts of furniture pieces and functional objects: chairs, stools, tables, pavement, lighting and wall shelving. She’s always finding ways to integrate a variety of natural patterns and mineral materials whilst optimizing space usage and energy efficiency. In this way, the main aim of Leni’s work is to pursue innovative and creative solutions, ensuring the well-being of people indoors, benefiting from the close proximity of raw materials and connection with nature, whether physically present or represented by proxy.