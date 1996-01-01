Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

3D Studio &amp; Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render
Arquitetos em Portimão
    • Glas factory, 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render Stands de automóveis modernos
    Glas factory
    Glass planning and render, 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render Casa de banhoBanheiras e duches
    Glass planning and render, 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render
    Glass planning and render, 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render Varandas
    Glass planning and render
    Before and After, 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render
    Before and After, 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render
    Before and After
    The secret place, 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render Piscinas infinitas
    The secret place, 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render Moradias
    The secret place, 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render Salas de estar modernas
    The secret place
    Jacuzzi, 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render Piscinas de jardim
    Jacuzzi
    Townhouses, 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render 3D Studio & Design | Arquitectura | Desenho | Render Moradias
    Townhouses
    I am a 3D Artist with over 11 years of experience in the field.

    My 3D rendering projects cover several sectors: real estate, furniture

    and other products. 3D rendering is my main area of expertise, I work on

    resorts, commercial buildings, master plans and residential projects.


    In my work I use:

    - Autodesk 3ds max

    - Autodesk Inventor

    - Autodesk Autocad

    - Corona Renderer

    - Adobe Photoshop

    Serviços
    • Rendering
    • Cad drawings
    • Product design
    • Architectural visualisation
    • Modelling
    • Planning
    Áreas servidas
    • Portimão
    • Porto
    • Berlin
    • Zürich
    • Lisboa
    • Portugal
    Endereço
    Rua das Acácias 78 / 2Esq
    8500 Portimão
    Portugal
    +351-964591985 3dstudio.design
