Denelli Italia
Mobiliário e acessórios em Milton Keynes
    • Denelli Italia is a London based leading furniture supplier offering a wide selection of modern Italian sofas, contemporary corner sofas, 3 & 2 seater sofas, modern chairs and more. With over 10 years’ of experience in the modern furniture market, Denelli Italia holds an expertise in providing the best in design led brands such as Cattelan Italia, Ego Italiano, Alf Italia, Bontempi, SMA and Denelli Italia. Denelli also offers free UK delivery and it also delivers worldwide.

    Serviços
    Furniture Store
    Áreas servidas
    Milton Keynes
    Endereço
    MK14 5BW Milton Keynes
    Lesoto
    +44-1908216200 www.denelli.co.uk
