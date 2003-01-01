KML Worktops is a London based leading worktop suppliers with all worktops being fabricated in our factory in Wembley, London. We provide branded worktops like Silestone, Caesarstone, Compac, Technistone, Quarella, Cambria, Unistone, Quartzforms, Classic Quartz, Dekton, Neolith, Lapitec, Sensa & many more. KML templates, fabricates and installs all worktops within 5-7 working days from the day of the initial templating stage. Established in 2003, we have risen to success in the Stone Industry through our sheer hard work, delivering the highest quality of workmanship and outstanding customer satisfaction.