KML worktops
Acessórios de cozinhas e de casas de banho em London
Avaliações (13)
    • KML Worktops is a London based leading worktop suppliers with all worktops being fabricated in our factory in Wembley, London. We provide branded worktops like Silestone, Caesarstone, Compac, Technistone, Quarella, Cambria, Unistone, Quartzforms, Classic Quartz, Dekton, Neolith, Lapitec, Sensa & many more. KML templates, fabricates and installs all worktops within 5-7 working days from the day of the initial templating stage. Established in 2003, we have risen to success in the Stone Industry through our sheer hard work, delivering the highest quality of workmanship and outstanding customer satisfaction.

    Áreas servidas
    London
    Prémios
    Best Of Houzz 2018 Service
    Endereço
    Unit 14, Pop In Commercial Centre, South Way, Wembley
    HA9 0HF London
    Reino Unido
    +44-2031501198 kmlworktops.london

    Avaliações

    Simon Hart
    Superb on price, timescales and fitting - shout out to Bedri and Sajmir
    há 6 meses
    Emma Newall
    Amazing after sales service and customer care as well as a really beautiful product and excellent fitting. Highly recommended.
    há 4 meses
    Natalie&Garry Tyndale-Dweh
    The service we experienced from Koliqi Marble was brilliant. Klodian and his team were extremely pleasant and professional throughout. They explained everything well and this made the process so much easier. We are extremely pleased with the quality of our quartz worktops and splash back. We would definitely recommend Koliqi Marble Ltd to all our family and friends. This included anyone who is looking to finish their work surfaces off to a high standard.
    há 5 meses
