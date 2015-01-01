Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
Mercado da Pedra
Pavimentação em Pedra e cimento em Braga
Visão geral 3Projetos (3) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (9)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil

Projetos

Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • Showroom Braga, Mercado da Pedra Mercado da Pedra Stands de automóveis modernos
    Showroom Braga, Mercado da Pedra Mercado da Pedra Stands de automóveis modernos
    Showroom Braga, Mercado da Pedra Mercado da Pedra Stands de automóveis modernos
    +4
    Showroom Braga
    Showroom Cascais, Mercado da Pedra Mercado da Pedra Stands de automóveis modernos
    Showroom Cascais, Mercado da Pedra Mercado da Pedra Stands de automóveis modernos
    Showroom Cascais, Mercado da Pedra Mercado da Pedra Stands de automóveis modernos
    +4
    Showroom Cascais
    Creative Consultancy

    Our work starts with the client and our specialised team is fully committed in the process of selecting the best product and providing guidance and advise during the installation process. 
    Each space is unique and each project deserves the attention to detail and the excellence of production. We are obsessed in the perfect laying and enhancement of the best of natural stones. From the creative approach to the application we extend our commitment to the after-sales service making sure the result maintains true to the dream.  

    Serviços
    • Creative consultancy 3D simulation
    • Technical advice
    • On site measurement
    • Production
    • Application
    • Cleaning and treatment
    • Sanitary ware
    • After sales services
    • Mostrar tudo os 8 serviços
    Áreas servidas
    World Wide
    Endereço
    Avenida de Sequeira 133/135, Sequeira
    4705-629 Braga
    Portugal
    +351-253304200 mercadodapedra.com

    Avaliações

    Luciana Ribeiro Arquiteta Luciana Ribeiro Arquiteta
    Excelente qualidade de material e de prestação de serviço. Recomendo !
    há mais de 5 anos
    Data do projeto: Julho 2013
    Editar
    Moveis A Seu Gosto
    Empresa moderna e eficiente. Produto diferenciado. Colaboradores simpáticos e prestaveis.
    há 4 meses
    Verónica Rodrigues
    Ótimo local para a escolha da sua pedra ideal, quer seja para a sua casa, quer para escritório ou até mesmo, empreendimentos. Bom atendimento por parte dos colaboradores da empresa. Recomendo'
    há 7 meses
    Mostrar todas as 9 avaliações
      Add SEO element