GALULA
Mobiliário e acessórios em Porto
    Cabide 'Pega' , GALULA
    Cabide 'Pega'

    Galula is a portuguese lighting and furniture brand. Was created by two designers Mendes'Macedo.

    Along with the functional and creative design, Galula products has the best  production quality, materials and finishes so you it can be taken the better  profitability of the product and joy at it’s  best way for a long time.

    Galula products are proudly designed and produced in Portugal. In a very good industry full of great craftsmen as well as cutting-edge technology that we apply to the production of Galula products. 

    Follow the fun-ction is the motto!

    Áreas servidas
    Europa
    Prémios
    • Design and Design Award 2014 – Glint Lamp
    • POP’s (Projetos Originais Portugueses) 2013 – Categoria de iluminação – Glint Lamp
    • Menção Honrosa no prémio Design ExportHome 2012
    Endereço
    Praça Coronel Pacheco 2
    4050-453 Porto
    Portugal
    +351-933777600 www.galulastudio.com
