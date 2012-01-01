Galula is a portuguese lighting and furniture brand. Was created by two designers Mendes'Macedo.

Along with the functional and creative design, Galula products has the best production quality, materials and finishes so you it can be taken the better profitability of the product and joy at it’s best way for a long time.

Galula products are proudly designed and produced in Portugal. In a very good industry full of great craftsmen as well as cutting-edge technology that we apply to the production of Galula products.

Follow the fun-ction is the motto!