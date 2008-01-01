Founded in 2016, SCa is a Lisbon based group of architects and designers that operates within the fields of architecture, urbanism, interior design, and landscape.

João Cravo ( Lisboa, 1985 ) is an architect who graduated from Lusíada University of Lisbon - Faculty of Architecture in 2008. Between 2009 and 2013, he worked with Francisco Aires Mateus and between 2013 and 2015, he was a co-founder of the collective Nossoestudio. In 2016, he founded Silva Cravo Arquitectos (SCa), to this day the office still collaborates with other studios such as Aires Mateus and Promontório.