Silva Cravo Arquitectos
Arquitetos em Lisboa
Avaliações (0)
Projetos

    • Apartamento Fontes Pereira de Melo, Silva Cravo Arquitectos Silva Cravo Arquitectos Salas de jantar modernas
    Apartamento Fontes Pereira de Melo, Silva Cravo Arquitectos Silva Cravo Arquitectos Salas de estar modernas
    Apartamento Fontes Pereira de Melo, Silva Cravo Arquitectos Silva Cravo Arquitectos Cozinhas modernas
    +14
    Apartamento Fontes Pereira de Melo
    Apartamento Ferreira Borges, Silva Cravo Arquitectos Silva Cravo Arquitectos Salas de jantar modernas
    Apartamento Ferreira Borges, Silva Cravo Arquitectos Silva Cravo Arquitectos Salas de estar modernas
    Apartamento Ferreira Borges, Silva Cravo Arquitectos Silva Cravo Arquitectos Salas de estar modernas
    +11
    Apartamento Ferreira Borges
    Melaria Torres Vedras, Silva Cravo Arquitectos Silva Cravo Arquitectos Adegas rústicas
    Melaria Torres Vedras, Silva Cravo Arquitectos Silva Cravo Arquitectos Adegas rústicas
    Melaria Torres Vedras, Silva Cravo Arquitectos Silva Cravo Arquitectos Adegas rústicas
    +9
    Melaria Torres Vedras
    Apartamento Travessa dos Quartéis, Silva Cravo Arquitectos Silva Cravo Arquitectos Salas de estar modernas
    Apartamento Travessa dos Quartéis, Silva Cravo Arquitectos Silva Cravo Arquitectos Salas de jantar modernas
    Apartamento Travessa dos Quartéis, Silva Cravo Arquitectos Silva Cravo Arquitectos Cozinhas modernas
    +5
    Apartamento Travessa dos Quartéis

    Founded in 2016, SCa is a Lisbon based group of architects and designers that operates within the fields of architecture, urbanism, interior design, and landscape. 

    João Cravo ( Lisboa, 1985 ) is an architect who graduated from Lusíada University of Lisbon - Faculty of Architecture in 2008. Between 2009 and 2013, he worked with Francisco Aires Mateus and between 2013 and 2015, he was a co-founder of the collective Nossoestudio. In 2016, he founded Silva Cravo Arquitectos (SCa), to this day the office still collaborates with other studios such as Aires Mateus and Promontório.

    Serviços
    Arquitectura
    Áreas servidas
    Portugal
    Prémios
    • 2º Prémio Concurso Conjunto Edificado em Lisboa, EPAL
    • Menção Honrosa Concurso Mercado de Santa Clara em Lisboa, Trienal de Arquitectura de Lisboa
    Endereço
    Rua Sampaio Pina nº58, 1ºdto sala 2
    1070-250 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-918187197 www.silvacravo.com
