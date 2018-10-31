Natalia is an architect based in Zürich working on different projects worldwide, mostly in Portugal, Switzerland and Republic of Moldova.
- Serviços
- Planning & Consulting – Architecture & Interior Design
- Áreas servidas
- Zürich, Lisboa, e Chisinau
- Prémios
- . Best Architect – Discovery of the year – DAS AWARD 2017 by DAS Magazine, Republic of Moldova
- . Top 150 most known moldovans by www.MOBIASbanca.md . Republic of Moldova, 2015
- . The Best Academic Average for the academic year 2011/2012 [February 2015] (PT)
- . The Best Architecture's Student at University Lusíada of Lisbon [June 2013] (PT)
- . Local Honorable Mention – XXIII Competition PLADUR [May 2013] (PT)
- . The Best Academic Average for the academic year 2009/2010 [June 2012] (PT)
- . International VELUX Award [April 2012] . Mendrisio (CH)
- . First Prize – Archinews’s STAND Competition. FIL-Tektonica [May 2011] (PT)
- . Honorable Mention – Pedestrian Bridge Competition in Forte da Casa [January 2011] (PT)
- . 7th Place – AICO Competition . Porto [Agosto 2010] . Restelo’s Restaurant (PT)
- Endereço
1200 Lisboa
Portugal
+351-911533374 www.cargocollective.com/nataliabencheci