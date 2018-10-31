Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

    • House for an Art Collector, Natalia Bencheci Natalia Bencheci
    House for an Art Collector, Natalia Bencheci Natalia Bencheci
    House for an Art Collector, Natalia Bencheci Natalia Bencheci
    House for an Art Collector
    Apartment C in Lisbon, Portugal, Natalia Bencheci Natalia Bencheci Corredores, halls e escadas modernos
    Apartment C in Lisbon, Portugal, Natalia Bencheci Natalia Bencheci Corredores, halls e escadas modernos
    Apartment C in Lisbon, Portugal, Natalia Bencheci Natalia Bencheci Corredores, halls e escadas modernos
    Apartment C in Lisbon, Portugal
    Bigorio Housing in Lugano, TI, Switzerland, Natalia Bencheci Natalia Bencheci Habitações multifamiliares
    Bigorio Housing in Lugano, TI, Switzerland, Natalia Bencheci Natalia Bencheci Habitações multifamiliares
    Bigorio Housing in Lugano, TI, Switzerland, Natalia Bencheci Natalia Bencheci Habitações multifamiliares
    Bigorio Housing in Lugano, TI, Switzerland
    Ticino Bridge in Agno, TI, Switzerland, Natalia Bencheci Natalia Bencheci Varandas, marquises e terraços minimalistas
    Ticino Bridge in Agno, TI, Switzerland, Natalia Bencheci Natalia Bencheci Varandas, marquises e terraços minimalistas
    Ticino Bridge in Agno, TI, Switzerland
    Hagmannareal Residential Building, Natalia Bencheci Natalia Bencheci Condomínios Madeira maciça Acabamento em madeira
    Hagmannareal Residential Building, Natalia Bencheci Natalia Bencheci Condomínios Madeira maciça Acabamento em madeira
    Hagmannareal Residential Building, Natalia Bencheci Natalia Bencheci Casas modernas
    Hagmannareal Residential Building

    Natalia is an architect based in Zürich working on different projects worldwide, mostly in Portugal, Switzerland and Republic of Moldova.

    Serviços
    Planning & Consulting – Architecture & Interior Design
    Áreas servidas
    Zürich, Lisboa, e Chisinau
    Prémios
    • . Best Architect – Discovery of the year – DAS AWARD 2017 by DAS Magazine, Republic of Moldova
    • . Top 150 most known moldovans by www.MOBIASbanca.md . Republic of Moldova, 2015
    • . The Best Academic Average for the academic year 2011/2012 [February 2015] (PT)
    • . The Best Architecture's Student at University Lusíada of Lisbon [June 2013] (PT)
    • . Local Honorable Mention – XXIII Competition PLADUR [May 2013] (PT)
    • . The Best Academic Average for the academic year 2009/2010 [June 2012] (PT)
    • . International VELUX Award [April 2012] . Mendrisio (CH)
    • . First Prize – Archinews’s STAND Competition. FIL-Tektonica [May 2011] (PT)
    • . Honorable Mention – Pedestrian Bridge Competition in Forte da Casa [January 2011] (PT)
    • . 7th Place – AICO Competition . Porto [Agosto 2010] . Restelo’s Restaurant (PT)
    Endereço
    1200 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-911533374 www.cargocollective.com/nataliabencheci
